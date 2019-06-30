Listen: Friday's Super League & Championship commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Super League: Hull FC v St Helens (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside
  2. Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Manchester
  3. Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
  4. Championship: Sheffield Eagles v York City Knights (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio York
  5. Use audio icons at the top of the page to choose your commentary