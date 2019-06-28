Listen: Sunday's Super League & Championship commentaries
Summary
- Super League: Castleford Tigers v London Broncos (15:30 BST) - BBC Radio London
- Championship: Bradford Bulls v Widnes Vikings (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Merseyside
- Championship: York City Knights v Dewsbury Rams (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio York
- League 1: Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town (15:00 BST) - BBC Radio Cumbria