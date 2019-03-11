Watch: Challenge Cup fourth-round draw
Related Video and Audio
Play video Fourth Round Draw from BBC Sport
Summary
- Use play icon to watch live coverage
- 24 clubs are involved in the draw, 12 Championship clubs enter at this stage - Toulouse Olympique and Toronto Wolfpack declined to participate
- Former Bradford Bulls captain Robbie Hunter-Paul and Simon Foster, son of Bradford Northern Rugby League legend Trevor Foster MBE will conduct draw
- Taking place at Odsal Stadium, home of five-time winners Bradford Bulls
- Ties to take place 30-31 March