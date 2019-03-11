Challenge Cup trophy

Watch: Challenge Cup fourth-round draw

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Use play icon to watch live coverage
  2. 24 clubs are involved in the draw, 12 Championship clubs enter at this stage - Toulouse Olympique and Toronto Wolfpack declined to participate
  3. Former Bradford Bulls captain Robbie Hunter-Paul and Simon Foster, son of Bradford Northern Rugby League legend Trevor Foster MBE will conduct draw
  4. Taking place at Odsal Stadium, home of five-time winners Bradford Bulls
  5. Ties to take place 30-31 March