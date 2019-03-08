Watch: Challenge Cup third round - Thatto Heath v Rochdale Mayfield
Summary
- Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
- Both sides play in the National Conference League Premier Division
- Crusaders were National Conference League Division One champions in 2018
- Mayfield coached by two-time Challenge Cup finalist and former Bradford centre Matt Calland
- Tie taking place at Crusader Park, St Helens
- Winners will enter fourth-round draw streamed live on BBC Sport website on Tuesday
- Get involved: #bbcrl