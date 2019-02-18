Listen: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons
Play audio Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons from BBC Radio Leeds
Summary
- Choose from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Leeds commentary
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Listen: 5 live Rugby League podcast
Dave Woods is joined by Jon Wilkin, Stuart Pyke and Salford Red Devils Australian half-back, Jackson Hastings, a former player with the Sydney Roosters to reflect on the Roosters' victory. What does this mean for English game and should home grown players be celebrated more? Plus, Jackson talks about his potential involvement with the current England team.
