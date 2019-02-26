Listen: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR & Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Castleford Tigers v Hull KR - BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra, BBC Radio Leeds & BBC Radio Humberside
  2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity - BBC Radio Leeds
  3. Both games kick-off at 19:45 GMT