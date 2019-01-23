Rugby League World Cup 2021 venue launch
Summary
- Helen Skelton exclusively reveals which towns and cities have won the right to host RLWC matches
- She is joined by former England Captain Kevin Sinfield, England Women’s player Jodie Cunningham
- England Wheelchair Rugby League player James Simpson and Chief Executive RLWC 2021 Jon Dutton
- This is for teams competing in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tour
- The Rugby League World Cup is being held in England in 2021 in under 1000 days’ time