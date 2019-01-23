Rugby League World Cup trophy

Rugby League World Cup 2021 venue launch

Summary

  1. Helen Skelton exclusively reveals which towns and cities have won the right to host RLWC matches
  2. She is joined by former England Captain Kevin Sinfield, England Women’s player Jodie Cunningham
  3. England Wheelchair Rugby League player James Simpson and Chief Executive RLWC 2021 Jon Dutton
  4. This is for teams competing in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tour
  5. The Rugby League World Cup is being held in England in 2021 in under 1000 days’ time