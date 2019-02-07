Watch: Challenge Cup 2nd round - Milford Marlins v Lock Lane ARLFC

The BBC will show games from each round of the Rugby League Challenge Cup live on the BBC Sport website and app and on TV in 2019.

One match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website for the first five rounds of the competition.

From the sixth round onwards, coverage switches to BBC One and BBC Two every weekend up to and including the final at Wembley on 24 August.

Our coverage continues as Milford Marlins welcome Lock Lane ARLFC in the second-round of the competition.

Milford, of the National Conference League First Division, have shown pedigree at this stage of the competition in 2014, when they pushed League One opposition Barrow Raiders close only to lose 18-10 at Headingley Stadium. They reached the second round of this year’s competition following a confident 16-0 victory away to Bradford Dudley Hill.

Lock Lane defeated Longhorns, the only Irish representatives in the competition to reach the second-round. The National Conference Premier Division side reached the fifth-round stage in 2016 where they were thrashed 80-4 by Championship side Halifax but have failed to progress past round two in the following years.

Both sides will hope to progress to the third round of the Challenge Cup, where there is potential of facing League 1 opposition.

Saturday, 9 February

Second Round: Milford Marlins v Lock Lane ARLFC

13:50-16:00, Connected TV and online