Super League opener: St Helens v Wigan Warriors - radio & text
Related Video and Audio
Play audio St Helens v Wigan Warriors from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Play audio St Helens v Wigan Warriors from BBC Radio Merseyside
Play audio St Helens v Wigan Warriors from BBC Radio Manchester
RTL
Summary
- Kick-off at 19:45 GMT - choose from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Merseyside & Radio Manchester commentary
- St Helens-Wigan local derby is first game of 2019 Super League season
- Wigan clinched 2018 Super League title after Saints had won League Leaders' Shield
- Adrian Lam's first competitive game as Wigan head coach