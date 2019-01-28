Super League opener: St Helens v Wigan Warriors - radio & text

Summary

  1. Kick-off at 19:45 GMT - choose from BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Merseyside & Radio Manchester commentary
  2. St Helens-Wigan local derby is first game of 2019 Super League season
  3. Wigan clinched 2018 Super League title after Saints had won League Leaders' Shield
  4. Adrian Lam's first competitive game as Wigan head coach