Watch: Rugby League European Championships - France v Wales

Rhodri Lloyd helped alert Wales to the eligibility of Swinton team-mate Mike Butt

Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to Wales' squad for the European Championship after discovering he was eligible for John Kear's side.

The 23-year-old was expecting to start club pre-season training having re-signed with the Championship side.

But a chance conversation with Lions team-mate and Wales second row Rhodri Lloyd saw Butt called into the squad.

"I was out in Mexico for a wedding and I was having a light-hearted chat with Rhodri Lloyd on text," Butt said.

"I was saying, as a bit of a mess around, how I was eligible because my gran was Welsh - but I didn't actually realise that was the case and it qualified me to play."

Butt could now win his first Wales cap in their opening European game away to France in Carcassonne on Saturday 27 October.