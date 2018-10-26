Watch: Rugby League European Championships - France v Wales
- Kick-off: 17:00 BST
- Ireland and Scotland also competing in four team Championships
- Coverage provided by the Rugby League European Foundation
All times stated are UK
What is the European Championship?
The European Rugby League Championship is a four team competition between France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The competition doubles as an opportunity for automatic qualification for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup hosted in England. The winner and runner-up will automatically qualify for the finals, whilst the teams that finish third and fourth will have a further opportunity via the European play-off qualifying competition later this year.
The defending champions are Wales, who won all three of their games in the 2015 competition to take the title.
Mike Butt: Winger gets Wales call-up after wedding text
Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to Wales' squad for the European Championship after discovering he was eligible for John Kear's side.
The 23-year-old was expecting to start club pre-season training having re-signed with the Championship side.
But a chance conversation with Lions team-mate and Wales second row Rhodri Lloyd saw Butt called into the squad.
"I was out in Mexico for a wedding and I was having a light-hearted chat with Rhodri Lloyd on text," Butt said.
"I was saying, as a bit of a mess around, how I was eligible because my gran was Welsh - but I didn't actually realise that was the case and it qualified me to play."
Butt could now win his first Wales cap in their opening European game away to France in Carcassonne on Saturday 27 October.
European Championship schedule
All times are GMT unless stated
27 October
Ireland v Scotland (Santry, 14:00 BST)
France v Wales (Carcassonne,17:00 BST)
2 November
Scotland v Wales (Galashiels, 19:30)
3 November
Ireland v France (Santry, 14:00)
10 November
France v Scotland (Carcassonne, 17:00)
11 November
Wales v Ireland (Wrexham, 15:00)
BBC coverage
All times BST and subject to change.
Saturday 27th October
France v Wales
16:55 BST, BBC Sport website, app and connected TV
