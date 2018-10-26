Rhodri Lloyd of Wales

Watch: Rugby League European Championships - France v Wales

Summary

  1. Kick-off: 17:00 BST
  2. Ireland and Scotland also competing in four team Championships
  3. Coverage provided by the Rugby League European Foundation

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the European Championship?

    The European Rugby League Championship is a four team competition between France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

    The competition doubles as an opportunity for automatic qualification for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup hosted in England. The winner and runner-up will automatically qualify for the finals, whilst the teams that finish third and fourth will have a further opportunity via the European play-off qualifying competition later this year.

    The defending champions are Wales, who won all three of their games in the 2015 competition to take the title.

  2. Mike Butt: Winger gets Wales call-up after wedding text

    Wales' Rhodri Lloyd
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Rhodri Lloyd helped alert Wales to the eligibility of Swinton team-mate Mike Butt

    Swinton Lions winger Mike Butt has been added to Wales' squad for the European Championship after discovering he was eligible for John Kear's side.

    The 23-year-old was expecting to start club pre-season training having re-signed with the Championship side.

    But a chance conversation with Lions team-mate and Wales second row Rhodri Lloyd saw Butt called into the squad.

    "I was out in Mexico for a wedding and I was having a light-hearted chat with Rhodri Lloyd on text," Butt said.

    "I was saying, as a bit of a mess around, how I was eligible because my gran was Welsh - but I didn't actually realise that was the case and it qualified me to play."

    Butt could now win his first Wales cap in their opening European game away to France in Carcassonne on Saturday 27 October.

  3. European Championship schedule

    All times are GMT unless stated

    27 October

    Ireland v Scotland (Santry, 14:00 BST)

    France v Wales (Carcassonne,17:00 BST)

    2 November

    Scotland v Wales (Galashiels, 19:30)

    3 November

    Ireland v France (Santry, 14:00)

    10 November

    France v Scotland (Carcassonne, 17:00)

    11 November

    Wales v Ireland (Wrexham, 15:00)

  4. BBC coverage

    All times BST and subject to change.

    Saturday 27th October

    France v Wales

    16:55 BST, BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

  5. Get Inspired: How to get into rugby league

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!

    With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.

    Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.

    What's next? Find your local club by using the RFL's club finder and find out more about rugby league with Get Inspired's handy guide here.

    Jamie Jones-Buchanan
    Copyright: BBC
