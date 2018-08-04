Watch: Women's Challenge Cup final - Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

BBC Sport will be showing all the action from the Challenge Cup and Challenge Shield finals at Warrington Wolves' Halliwell Jones Stadium.

12:40-17:00 - Women's Challenge Shield final followed by Women's Challenge Cup final- Connected TV and online

Whet your appetite with these highlights of last year's finals, when Bradford Bulls beat Featherstone Rovers 50-16 to lift the Challenge Cup, and York City Knights won the Shield final 26-24 against The Army.

Will we get more of the same in this year’s finals: Bradford Bulls v Stanningley, Challenge Shield, 13:00 BST; Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Challenge Cup, 15:00 BST?