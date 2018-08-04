Watch: Women's Challenge Cup final - Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
- Women's Challenge Cup final - Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (15:00 BST)
- Women's Super League side Bradford Bulls beat Championship side Stanningley to win Challenge Shield
- Result: Bradford Bulls 44-16 Stanningley
- Both matches take place at Warrington Wolves' Halliwell Jones Stadium
- Coverage produced by the Rugby Football League for BBC Sport
BBC coverage
BBC Sport will be showing all the action from the Challenge Cup and Challenge Shield finals at Warrington Wolves' Halliwell Jones Stadium.
12:40-17:00 - Women's Challenge Shield final followed by Women's Challenge Cup final- Connected TV and online
Whet your appetite with these highlights of last year's finals, when Bradford Bulls beat Featherstone Rovers 50-16 to lift the Challenge Cup, and York City Knights won the Shield final 26-24 against The Army.
Will we get more of the same in this year’s finals: Bradford Bulls v Stanningley, Challenge Shield, 13:00 BST; Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Challenge Cup, 15:00 BST?
Challenge Cup preview
There is guaranteed to be a new name on the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers both contesting their first finals.
Newly-formed Leeds Rhinos have enjoyed a fantastic first season and currently sit top of the Women’s Super League with four matches remaining.
Castleford Tigers, who lost 40-12 at Leeds in the league earlier in the season, are fourth in the table, four points behind the Rhinos with a game in hand.
The Tigers have shown real battling qualities in the cup, beating holders Bradford Bulls in the first round before making it past St Helens and York City Knights to reach the final.
Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity, Army RL and Wigan Warriors to set up their chance of a first piece of silverware.
Challenge Shield preview
Super League side Bradford Bulls will go into the final of the Challenge Shield as slight favourites against Championship outfit Stanningley.
But having won the treble of Super League, Challenge Cup and Grand Final last year, they have struggled to repeat that success after losing a number of their star players to Leeds Rhinos.
The Bulls have won just two of their eight league matches and are fifth in the Super League, while Stanningley, who are based in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, are fourth in the Championship.
There are currently more than 30 community clubs that have developed female sections and an increasing number of under 16s now taking part.
Find your local club by using the Rugby Football League's (RFL) Club Locator or, in England, you can also visit the Women's Rugby League competition site.
What is it?
Women’s rugby league has two knockout competitions – the Challenge Cup and Challenge Shield.
They are contested by teams in the Women’s Super League and the Championship – the top two tiers of the women’s game – as well as representative sides from the armed forces.
The teams that lost in the first round of this year's Challenge Cup went into the Challenge Shield.
This is the fifth season the two cup competitions have been run side-by-side and both finals will be played on Saturday, 4 August, at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Thatto Heath – now St Helens – won the first three Challenge Cup finals before Bradford Bulls clinched the trophy last season.