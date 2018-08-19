Catalans' Ugo Martin

Watch: Challenge Cup final - Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Summary

  1. Kick-off 15:00 (BST)
  2. Catalans Dragons lost to St Helens in 2007 in their first and only other Challenge Cup final appearance
  3. The French side, who are based in Perpignan, are the only side from outside England to have made the final
  4. Warrington Wolves won the Challenge Cup three times between 2009-2012
  5. Wolves have made one final since then, losing to Hull in 2016
  6. Use the play icon to choose between BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio coverage