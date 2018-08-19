Watch: Challenge Cup final - Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
Summary
- Kick-off 15:00 (BST)
- Catalans Dragons lost to St Helens in 2007 in their first and only other Challenge Cup final appearance
- The French side, who are based in Perpignan, are the only side from outside England to have made the final
- Warrington Wolves won the Challenge Cup three times between 2009-2012
- Wolves have made one final since then, losing to Hull in 2016
