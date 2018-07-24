Listen: Friday's Super League action

Posted at 13:21 25 Jul13:21 25 JulRovers earn derby spoils against Hull FCFormer Hull FC players Danny Tickle and Craig Hall punish their old club to secure derby success for Hull KR.Read morenext
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Rovers earn derby spoils against Hull FC
Former Hull FC players Danny Tickle and Craig Hall punish their old club to secure derby success for Hull KR.Read more
Wigan hold on to beat 12-man Catalans
Wigan survive a second-half comeback to scrape past Catalans - who play the second half with 12 men after Kenny Edwards' red card.Read more
McGillvary stars as Giants beat Trinity
Jermaine McGillvary scores a second hat-trick in a row as Huddersfield beat Wakefield to move above them in Super League.Read more
Twelve-man Salford hold off Leeds
Debutant half-back Jackson Hastings inspires 12-man Salford to end a four-game losing run with victory over Leeds.Read more