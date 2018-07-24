Listen: Friday's Super League action

  1. Result: Huddersfield Giants 40-28 Wakefield Trinity
  2. Result: Hull FC 16-20 Hull Kingston Rovers
  3. Result: Wigan Warriors 25-20 Catalans Dragons
  4. Result: Salford Red Devils 38-22 Leeds Rhinos

