Catalans Dragons beat Huddersfield Giants - as it happened

That just about wraps up our live text coverage of the first quarter-final of the 2018 Challenge Cup.

A pretty dire first half was followed by an entertaining second period, but that was a worrying performance by all accounts by Huddersfield.

Catalans meanwhile weathered the storm after the break in humid conditions in West Yorkshire.

Tomorrow, Leeds Rhinos take on Leigh Centurions in the second quarter-final. We'll be bringing you coverage of that, too.

For now, thanks for joining us.