Catalans Dragons beat Huddersfield Giants - as it happened
By Jay Freeman
All times stated are UK
FT: Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
That just about wraps up our live text coverage of the first quarter-final of the 2018 Challenge Cup.
A pretty dire first half was followed by an entertaining second period, but that was a worrying performance by all accounts by Huddersfield.
Catalans meanwhile weathered the storm after the break in humid conditions in West Yorkshire.
Tomorrow, Leeds Rhinos take on Leigh Centurions in the second quarter-final. We'll be bringing you coverage of that, too.
For now, thanks for joining us.
Full time
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
That's it, all over.
Not the most entertaining of games but Catalans Dragons are a game away from Wembley.
They are the first team to go through to August's Challenge Cup semi-final double header in Bolton.
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Darnell McIntosh has just saved what was surely another Catalans try with a stunning tackle.
Lewis Tierney dives in to go over right at the corner, but McIntosh steamrollers in to push him and the ball in to touch.
Wonderful.
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Darnell McIntosh puts a grubber kick in as Huddersfield desperately try to score another try.
But it comes to nothing as Catalans survive the attack and win back possession.
SIN-BIN (Garcia)
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Benjamin Garcia will spend the rest of this game watching from the stands.
He's sin-binned for a low, poor tackle.
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Danny Brough is denied a try by the video referee for an obstruction in the build-up to grounding the ball.
He shows his frustration after the call is given. It's just not going their way tonight.
Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Mika Simon goes in with a high arm on Kruise Leeming, but it backfires as he's left with a bloodied nose.
Leeming is on the ground receiving treatment but is judged to be well enough to continue. It's been a feisty game, this!
TRY: Huddersfield 6-20 Catalans
Greg Bird, goal Josh Drinkwater
What a lovely try.
Greg Bird stuns the John Smith's Stadium into silence as he hops over to ground the ball and surely put the visitors out of sight.
In the build up, there was a tremendous offload from Michael McIllorum. Josh Drinkwater keeps his 100% record with the boot this evening to add the extras.
Huddersfield 6-14 Catalans
Josh Drinkwater dinks a kick towards the tryline and attempts to chase it and ground it himself but Jordan Turner is on hand to clear the danger for the hosts.
Huddersfield are living dangerously as the clock ticks down on the second half.
Huddersfield 6-14 Catalans
A big let off for Huddersfield there.
Josh Drinkwater kicks high into the path of Brayden Wiliame but Jermaine McGillvary bats it out into touch to stop him from grounding in the corner.
PENALTY (Drinkwater)
Huddersfield 6-14 Catalans
Catalans have won another penalty, this time for Huddersfield being judged to be offside.
Josh Drinkwater kicks yet another penalty goal and that Catalans lead is growing ever larger.
Huddersfield 6-12 Catalans
Julian Bousquet attempts an offload to his Catalans teammate Tony Gigot, but he fumbles it away.
A shame that, as he was more or less clean through to score from about 30 metres out.
PENALTY (Drinkwater)
Huddersfield 6-12 Catalans
Josh Drinkwater has been superb with the boot this evening and he's on target again with his third penalty goal of the match.
That's put Catalans a converted try ahead. Impressive considering Huddersfield finally looked like taking control of this game after their try.
TRY: Huddersfield 6-10 Catalans
David Mead, goal Josh Drinkwater
That lead didn't last long!
There's a high kick from Catalans that Darnell McIntosh fumbles which allows David Mead to take the ball - which had bounced quite high - and ground it comfortably.
Josh Drinkwater adds the extra two points.
TRY: Huddersfield 6-4 Catalans
Leroy Cudjoe, goal Danny Brough
Big chance for Huddersfield to get themselves off the mark, here.
Kruise Leeming can't find a way through to ground the ball before offloading to Leroy Cudjoe who dives in at the corner to get it but it looks like he's held up short.
It goes to video referee Robert Hicks who awards the try. Danny Brough adds the extras.
Huddersfield 0-4 Catalans
And Huddersfield get the second half under way.
A place in the Challenge Cup semi-final double header at Bolton's Macron Stadium awaits for the winner this evening.
But who will it be? Let's hope there's a bit more action in the next 40 minutes.
Half-time
Huddersfield 0-4 Catalans
The half-time hooter is sounded and pretty much everyone is put out of their misery as the game comes to a temporary halt.
It's not been stunningly entertaining, I won't lie.
PENALTY (Drinkwater)
Huddersfield 0-4 Catalans
Two more points on the board from Josh Drinkwater as Catalans go 4-0 up just before half-time at the John Smith's Stadium.
Huddersfield 0-2 Catalans
Danny Brough is back on the field. Can he turn this game in the hosts' favour?
We're approaching half-time and Huddersfield haven't come close to getting off the mark.