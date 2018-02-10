Relive Wigan's win over Hull in Australia
Summary
- Wigan Warriors beat Hull FC 24-10 in Wollongong, Australia
- First ever Super League game to be played outside Europe
- Liam Marshall's double helped Wigan into a 12-10 half-time lead
- Ryan Sutton and Ben Flower put Wigan on course for victory with second-half tries
Live Reporting
By Phil Cartwright
All times stated are UK
Read the match report...
FT: Wigan 24-10 Hull
Here's how Wigan beat Hull FC in Wollongong...
Wigan Warriors 24-10 Hull FC
Wigan Warriors claim a historic win over Hull FC in the first Super League match to be played outside Europe.Read more
FT: Wigan 24-10 Hull
The two sets of players thank the fans that have turned out in Wollongong, whether they've travelled 12 miles or 12,000.
There are a few tired bodies out there!
Full-time
Wigan 24-10 Hull
It's all over - Wigan claim a historic victory in Wollongong.
Wigan 24-10 Hull
The official attendance has been confirmed - 12,416 are inside the WIN Stadium in Wollongong.
Wigan 24-10 Hull
Wigan are denied a fifth try.
Dan Sarginson grounds the ball but the video referee deems that Joel Tomkins was offside when he collected a ricochet from a kick.
Yellow cards for Tomkins and Griffin
Wigan 24-10 Hull
Tempers are beginning to flare a bit here.
Josh Griffin and Sam Tomkins have a bit of a set-to, Griffin pushes Tomkins in the face and the Wigan man responds by pushing his head into the face of Griffin.
Both players get yellow cards and will watch the rest of this match from the sidelines.
TRY: Wigan 24-10 Hull
Ben Flower, goal Sam Tomkins
Ben Flower, his left eye swelling up from an earlier knock, has scored what must be a match-clinching try for Wigan.
Referee Matt Cecchin signals "no try" on the field, but he sends it up to the video referee, who awards the Wales international prop four points.
Wigan 18-10 Hull
Wigan are ramping up the pressure now. One more Warriors try will surely put the result beyond doubt.
Hull are tiring, but they're hanging on very well.
Wigan 18-10 Hull
Sam Tomkins sends a spiralling kick deep into Hull territory on the last tackle, but Jake Connor takes it so easily - making a mockery of the humid conditions.
Great work by the Hull centre.
Wigan 18-10 Hull
Wigan celebrate lustily as a spell of Hull pressure ends with Mickey Paea dropping the ball 20 metres from the Warriors' line.
Wigan 18-10 Hull
Just over 20 minutes for Hull to reduce that eight-point deficit.
Both sides won their opening games of the season last week. Which team will extend their 100% start?
Wigan 18-10 Hull
Wigan break again through George Williams - his chip kick is gathered by Morgan Escare, but the Warriors are denied.
Hull, with a couple of injury issues, are appearing to tire a little in the balmy Wollongong conditions.
But what's this?! Albert Kelly races through the line on the last tackle and almost creates a Hull try. Maybe there's life in those Airlie Birds yet!
Wigan 18-10 Hull
George Williams is so key to how this Wigan side attacks, both with ball in hand and with a very solid kicking game.
His quality was on show again with that third Warriors try.
TRY: Wigan 18-10 Hull
Ryan Sutton, goal Sam Tomkins
Wigan's pressure early in the second half is rewarded with a try for Ryan Sutton.
England international half-back George Williams makes the initial break, and from the next play he executes the offload that helps to set up big forward Sutton for the Warriors' third score.
Wigan 12-10 Hull
Another absence for Hull - having lost Bureta Faraimo in the first couple of minutes, now hooker and captain Danny Houghton is sitting out the start of the second period with what may be an injury.
Kick-off
Wigan 12-10 Hull
Marc Sneyd's left boot gets us under way again in the second half in Wollongong.
Still to come...
This is the fourth of six Super League games in round two of the 2018 season.
St Helens, who started the campaign in superb style by thrashing Castleford last week, are in France to face Catalans Dragons (17:05 GMT kick-off).
And there's one match tomorrow, as Castleford take on Widnes.
Half-time
Wigan 12-10 Hull
Advantage Wigan Warriors at the halfway point in Wollongong - but only just.
Liam Marshall's opening two tries gave Wigan the perfect start, but an acrobatic finish from Fetuli Talanoa kept Hull well in the contest and Jordan Abdull's try levelled it up at 10-10.
Sam Tomkins' penalty is the only difference as the half-time hooter sounds.