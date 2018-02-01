Watch: Challenge Cup - second-round draw

Twenty-five sides will been drawn in the Challenge Cup second-round, with Shaw Cross Sharks' first-round fixture against Beverley rearranged for 3 February due to a waterlogged pitch.

National Conference League Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders are joined by Rochdale Mayfield, who comfortably beat Crosfields live on BBC Sport website. Watch the game in full below or on the BBC iPlayer here.

The services continue to be represented by The Army and Royal Air Force who both won their respective first-round home fixtures, while the University of Hull represent the student game having overcome Hensingham.

The second-round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 10-11 February.