Watch: Challenge Cup - second-round draw

22. University of Hull 23. Wath Brown Hornets 24. West Hull
Who's in the second-round draw?
Twenty-five sides will been drawn in the Challenge Cup second-round, with Shaw Cross Sharks' first-round fixture against Beverley rearranged for 3 February due to a waterlogged pitch.
National Conference League Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders are joined by Rochdale Mayfield, who comfortably beat Crosfields live on BBC Sport website. Watch the game in full below or on the BBC iPlayer here.
The services continue to be represented by The Army and Royal Air Force who both won their respective first-round home fixtures, while the University of Hull represent the student game having overcome Hensingham.
The second-round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 10-11 February.
Get Inspired: How to get into Rugby League
Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!
With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.
Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.
Find out more information on how you can get into rugby league here.
Watch former Leeds Rhinos prop Jamie Peacock explain what it takes to be a professional Rugby League player below.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Challenge Cup second-round draw
Here is the second-round draw in full:
Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross or Beverley
British Army v London Chargers
Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Batley Boys v Royal Air Force
Askam v West Hull
University of Hull v Myton Warriors
Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill
Kells v Orrell St James
Distington v Lock Lane
Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights
Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brown Hornets
The second-round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 10-11 February, with one of the ties live on the BBC Sport website.
Draw Numbers
Here's a full list of tonight's second round draw numbers:
1. Askam 2. Batley Boys 3. British Army
4. Bradford Dudley Hill 5. Distington 6. Featherstone Lions
7. Hunslet Club Parkside 8. Kells 9. Lock Lane
10. London Chargers 11. Millom 12. Myton Warriors
13. Normanton Knights 14. Orrell St James 15. Oulton Raiders
16. Pilkington Recs 17. Rochdale Mayfield 18. Royal Air Force
19. Shaw Cross or Beverley 20. Thatto Heath Crusaders 21. Thornhill Trojans
