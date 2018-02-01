Challenge Cup

Watch: Challenge Cup - second-round draw

  1. Challenge Cup second-round draw

    Here is the second-round draw in full:

    Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans

    Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross or Beverley

    British Army v London Chargers

    Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders

    Batley Boys v Royal Air Force

    Askam v West Hull

    University of Hull v Myton Warriors

    Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill

    Kells v Orrell St James

    Distington v Lock Lane

    Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights

    Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brown Hornets

    The second-round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 10-11 February, with one of the ties live on the BBC Sport website.

  2. Draw Numbers

    Here's a full list of tonight's second round draw numbers:

    1. Askam 2. Batley Boys 3. British Army

    4. Bradford Dudley Hill 5. Distington 6. Featherstone Lions

    7. Hunslet Club Parkside 8. Kells 9. Lock Lane

    10. London Chargers 11. Millom 12. Myton Warriors

    13. Normanton Knights 14. Orrell St James 15. Oulton Raiders

    16. Pilkington Recs 17. Rochdale Mayfield 18. Royal Air Force

    19. Shaw Cross or Beverley 20. Thatto Heath Crusaders 21. Thornhill Trojans

    22. University of Hull 23. Wath Brown Hornets 24. West Hull

  3. Who's in the second-round draw?

    Twenty-five sides will been drawn in the Challenge Cup second-round, with Shaw Cross Sharks' first-round fixture against Beverley rearranged for 3 February due to a waterlogged pitch.

    National Conference League Premier Division champions Thatto Heath Crusaders are joined by Rochdale Mayfield, who comfortably beat Crosfields live on BBC Sport website. Watch the game in full below or on the BBC iPlayer here.

    The services continue to be represented by The Army and Royal Air Force who both won their respective first-round home fixtures, while the University of Hull represent the student game having overcome Hensingham.

    The second-round of the Challenge Cup will be played on 10-11 February.

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into Rugby League

    Rugby league is a fast and dynamic game, which involves great strength, stamina and skill, and is played through the summer, so no muddy pitches, or cold, wet training nights!

    With so many variations, you don't have to play the full version of the game to be part of it.

    Whatever your age, gender, fitness level or technical ability there is a version of rugby league that will suit you.

    Find out more information on how you can get into rugby league here.

    Watch former Leeds Rhinos prop Jamie Peacock explain what it takes to be a professional Rugby League player below.

