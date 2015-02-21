Wigan 12-14 Brisbane as it happened

Once you've got your breath back from tonight's gripping tie, prepare to go again tomorrow evening for the World Club Series finale between St Helens and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Super League champions against the NRL champions for the right to be crowned the best club side in the world of rugby league. Should be fun.

If you want to relive the action, can I please point you towards BBC Sport's Ged Scott's report from the DW Stadium.

I'll join you again tomorrow night. Thanks for your company.