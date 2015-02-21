Wigan 12-14 Brisbane as it happened

I'll join you again tomorrow night. Thanks for your company.
Wigan Warriors 12-14 Brisbane Broncos (after extra time)
Despite their defeats, Warrington last night and Wigan tonight can be extremely proud of their efforts. Sadly for Super League fans, it's England 0-2 Australia.
Full time
Wigan Warriors 12-14 Brisbane Broncos (after extra time)
What drama at the DW Stadium. Some debate about what the penalty was given for, but Corey Parker slotted it over easily from close range to ensure Australia take a 2-0 lead in the World Club Series.
One of those occasions where it's harsh on whoever loses, such was the effort and determination on show from both sides.
Losing in extra-time just makes it even more cruel.
PENALTY
Wigan Warriors 12-14 Brisbane Broncos (Parker)
Penalty for Brisbane! And it's in kickable range for Corey Parker...
Anthony Gelling charges it down! And is sent to the sin-bin.
Parker gets another go from 15 metres, straight in front of the posts, and it's all over. Brisbane victorious 14-12 in extra-time.
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane choose to run the ball and Anthony Milford gets to within five metres of the line on the sixth tackle. He tries a grubber kick through and Josh Charnley bats it behind for a goal-line dropout.
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane get a scrum as Josh Charnley deliberately knocks the ball out of Lachlan Maranta's arms. The Broncos go again from just inside their own half.
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"That was like Milford kicked a bag of sand. It never looked like going over."
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan are penned into their own half so all Matty Smith can do is launch it as far forward as possible on the sixth tackle. Brisbane edging forward. Anthony Milford waiting, gets it, another drop-goal attempt...
Short.
Some weary bodies out there now.
James Murphy: This is why I love rugby league #WorldClubChallenge #bbcrl
Mark Whitley: When rugby league actually gets played, there's no better sport #WorldClubSeries
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan's Matty Smith has a go from similar range, and a similar result. Falls short of the posts.
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
The tactic you would expect in this scenario is five drives to set up an attempt at a drop-goal. That what Brisbane are trying now...
But Ben Hunt is well wide from 40 metres.
Kick-off
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos
Off we go again. Next team to score a point wins. Simple as that.
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos - extra time to follow
BBC Sport's Ged Scott at the DW Stadium: "Golden point time here. 10 minutes' more action and nobody is complaining, especially after Joe Burgess's stunning length of the field, last-minute try."
Post update
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos - extra time to follow
What a moment for Joe Burgess. He's making a habit of these crucial late tries in massive games. Remember his match-winning score against Warrington in the play-off semi-final last season? That was an easy finish in comparison to this. Sensational, and no less that the Warriors deserve for their defensive efforts.
Surely the momentum is with Wigan now?
Full time
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos - extra time to follow
What a finish. What. A. Finish. And it's still not over.
Golden-point extra-time will follow shortly.
TRY
Wigan Warriors 12-12 Brisbane Broncos (Burgess, con Smith)
Amazing try for Joe Burgess! That's why the youngster is so highly rated and why he's heading to the NRL next season. The winger hasn't had the best of nights, but he shows unbelievable pace to race clear from his own 10-metre line to score, swapping passes with George Williams along the way. Wonderful, wonderful try. Can Matty Smith level it with the kick. Yes he can!
Wigan Warriors 6-12 Brisbane Broncos
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"Wigan are still in this game - they are only one try away. I am sure Wigan will be frustrated when they look back at the tape of this game because of all the mistakes they have made."
Wigan Warriors 6-12 Brisbane Broncos
Another fracas breaks out as Wigan forward Tony Clubb tackles Jordan Kahu to the ground and then pushes the full-back while he's down for good measure. The officials have a discussion and award Brisbane a penalty, which just eases the pressure on the Australian side that little bit more.
Post update
More than 20,000 people inside the DW Stadium tonight. Still the game is in the balance with five minutes to play. Wigan scrum 30 metres out.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Josh Charnley - I've hardly mentioned him in an attacking sense tonight - gets the ball 10 metres out but is swallowed up by about a million Brisbane tacklers. Well, maybe not a million, but enough to bundle him into touch.
Wigan Warriors 6-12 Brisbane Broncos
Into the final 10 minutes, time for Wigan to take a few risks maybe? They're tackling for their lives and the home crowd are responding. Their effort is rewarded with a Brisbane error and it's a Wigan scrum just inside Broncos territory.
Wigan Warriors 6-12 Brisbane Broncos
A sensational offload from Adam Blair sends Anthony Milford clear for Brisbane. Eventually the move breaks down but that was a terrific piece of skill from a prop forward. Still more defensive work for Wigan to do as the Broncos regain possession, but Wigan survive for a second time as Milford is denied again near the line.
PENALTY
Wigan Warriors 6-12 Brisbane Broncos (Parker)
Boos around the DW Stadium as John Bateman is penalised for blocking a Brisbane runner. Fair to say that the former Bradford man isn't happy. Corey Parker slots over the two-pointer from 20 metres and the Broncos lead by six.
Just saw a picture of a glum-looking Sean O'Loughlin watching the action unfold in front of him. Oh, how the Wigan captain would love to be involved in this match.
Wigan Warriors 6-10 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane deal with the attack with ease, pushing Joel Tomkins into touch. Has to be said again that both sides have been phenomenal in defence tonight.
Post update
Trevor Hunt
BBC Radio Manchester
"Although we have been saying we think Brisbane may tire, they are showing no signs of it."
Wigan Warriors 6-10 Brisbane Broncos
Can't recall too many meaningful opportunities for Wigan in the second half and one of their main strike players, Anthony Gelling, looks to be struggling with a knock. Maybe this is their chance as Corey Parker knocks on near the halfway line.
Post update
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"It has been all Brisbane in this half and eventually their pressure told. They made the extra man out wide and the extra man told in the corner."
Andy: Wigan need to keep doing the basics and the intensity up.
Jacob Brown: Wigan can't keep giving away field position. Brisbane will punish them eventually.
And indeed they have Jacob...
Wigan Warriors 6-10 Brisbane Broncos
A quarter of the game remaining. If things remain the same, the Aussies will take a 2-0 lead in the World Club Series. Can Wigan find a way back?
TRY
Wigan Warriors 6-10 Brisbane Broncos (Maranta, missed con Parker)
Could be a big moment in the match as Brisbane hit the front again. Wigan are penalised - was it for holding a player back? Was it for offside? Nobody seems to know, but the Broncos don't care as the ball is worked out wide to Lachlan Maranta to finish easily. Corey Parker puts the kick at goal wide but the Broncos now have a very handy four-point lead.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Don't know if you noticed this, but the hooter didn't sound to mark the start of the second half. BBC Sport's Ged Scott has found out why.
"The reason the hooter didn't sound is because it's broken. Frantic attempts are being made to repair it. But the hooter man has lined up a replacement air horn should he still be 'hooterless' come the 80th minute."
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Anthony Gelling is a lucky boy. The Wigan centre tries to run the ball out of defence and is tackled. He loses his grip on the ball but it drops backwards and safely into the arms of a team-mate. Wigan send it into Brisbane territory and the Warriors get ready for another brutal defensive set.
Post update
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
A glimpse of Anthony Milford's talent there as the Brisbane half-back spots a great line and darts into Wigan territory, only for Joel Tomkins to send the Samoa international to the turf and Milford grasps at thin air as the ball wriggles free.
Are we really going to see a golden-point game? Or can Wigan - or indeed Brisbane - nick this inside the 80 minutes?
Let us know by using #bbcrl on Twitter.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane have been the team on the front foot in the opening minutes of the second half, but still Wigan keep them out. A Broncos repeat set comes to nothing.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Getty Images/BBCCopyright: Getty Images/BBC
Brisbane are performing better than last season's finishing position would suggest. This one is on a knife-edge. Anyone fancy golden-point extra-time?
Post update
Sam Thaiday, hair flowing behind him, gains some valuable yards for Brisbane and Lachlan Maranta is just short when the ball is spread wide by the Broncos. Again, Wigan's defence is superb.
Post update
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Welcome to the second half. Huge hit from Wigan's Larne Patrick.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
BBC Sport's Ged Scott at the DW Stadium: "Even stevens at half-time at the DW and that seems a fair reflection of the first 40 minutes.
"Just like last night, when Warrington were nosed out 18-12 by St George Illawarra, it's two well-matched teams out there serving up a real contest. It's a cold night in Wigan and, incredibly, they've run out of pies in the press room. But this one's keeping everyone warmed up."
Kick-off
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
The teams are back out on the field and Brisbane Broncos get us going again at the start of the second half.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan responded well to Andrew McCullough's early try and eventually levelled through Liam Farrell. It's tough and it's tight at the DW Stadium. Can't wait for the second half to start.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"Although it's level on the scoreboard, Wigan have had more chances. If it was a boxing match I think Wigan would be ahead on points but they have made too many mistakes.
"If they can cut out the mistakes I think there are a lot more points in them and they will go on and win the game."
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
If free-flowing, expansive rugby league is your thing, this probably isn't the best spectacle for you. However, if you love an intense physical battle between two sets of players who are willing to put their bodies on the line for the cause, you'll absolutely love this one.
Half-time
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan's final set of the first half comes to nothing and we go in at half-time tied at 6-6.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan's defence is rock solid right now. It seems like there are three or four in cherry and white putting their bodies on the line for every hit-up. It may have come at a cost for Tony Clubb, who looks a bit dazed after a clash of heads with an opponent.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Oh no, not again. Matty Bowen gets caught by Corey Parker's flailing high arm and stays down. Penalty to Wigan, but no more. Maybe Parker's been saved as he was about to be replaced. He's off the field now, but Brisbane still have 13 men on the field.
Post update
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"To me Brisbane are tiring. Wigan have played two Super League games but this is Brisbane's first real hit-out. Wigan should test out Brisbane's fitness."
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane threaten the Wigan line with their latest set of six but that's a wonderful defensive effort by the Warriors to keep the NRL side at bay.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Joel Tomkins and Andrew McCullough are called across by referee Phil Bentham and warned about the lack of discipline that's crept into the play of both sides over the past few minutes. In truth, it's been getting a little bit niggly. Let's see if a stern telling-off does the trick.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
Errors are starting to creep into Brisbane's play as James Gavet wastes a good attacking position and then the Broncos give away a penalty at the resulting scrum.
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos
BBC Sport's Ged Scott at the DW Stadium: "After the disappointment of conceding such a soft early try, and twice missing out on likely scores themselves, it had been a quiet first 20 minutes for the Wigan fans.
"The first mass brawl of the night has now helped the atmosphere boil up nicely at the DW - and Liam Farrell's equalising try helps the mood even more, even though referee Phil Bentham went upstairs to check the grounding."
TRY
Wigan Warriors 6-6 Brisbane Broncos (Farrell, con Smith)
SWpix.comCopyright: SWpix.com
So it wasn't Joel Tomkins, but fellow second-rower Liam Farrell does touch down to bring Wigan back on terms. A slight question about offside and the grounding as Farrell collected a George Williams kick, but there's not enough evidence to rule it out. Matty Smith does the honours with the boot and we're all level.
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan think they've scored through Liam Farrell. The video referee will have the final say...
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
SWPIX.COM/BBCCopyright: SWPIX.COM/BBC
Is Wigan's captain the man to bring them back on terms with the Broncos?
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
At the halfway point of the first half, there's not much between these two teams. The simmering tension boils over as Dan Sarginson and Josh McGuire are involved in a little set-to.
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
Wigan earn a repeat set of six as Joel Tomkins is held on the ground and prevented from playing the ball. George Williams puts a kick up, and is Joe Burgess in? No, says referee Phil Bentham. Burgess was held up and Brisbane survive the rest of the set without alarm.
Andrew Priestley: "We're about to see the gulf in class between the southern and northern hemispheres. The southern hemisphere teams do the simple skills much better."
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
The pitch doesn't look in the best condition and is cutting up badly early on. Worth remembering that Wigan Athletic played a Championship fixture on the same patch of grass last night.
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane sensing a chance to go clear here. Joel Tomkins, Wigan's captain in the absence of Sean O'Loughlin, is penalised for a high shot, gifting possession back to the Broncos. They reach the Warriors line but Ben Hunt's grubber kick rolls dead.
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos
Ian Sibbit
Ex-Warrington forward on BBC Radio Manchester
"It's frustrating from a Wigan point of view because they have gifted them that try. It's a simple error from Joe Burgess and Wigan are six points behind."
TRY
Wigan Warriors 0-6 Brisbane Broncos (McCullough, con Parker)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Just as Warrington did last night, Wigan concede early. Joe Burgess is tackled near his own line and loses the ball under his own posts, allowing Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough to dive over unchallenged. A simple conversion for Corey Parker makes it 6-0 to the Australian side. Wigan coach Shaun Wane will not be impressed.
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
Could be a try for Brisbane - up to the video ref, we go.
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
Bad, bad error from Aaron Whitchurch as the Brisbane centre spills the ball five metres from his own line. Wigan go through the full set of six but Matty Smith's kick doesn't test Lachlan Maranta.
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane make ground but Wigan winger Joe Burgess claims the chipped kick on the fifth tackle. Danger averted for now.
Rob: Gonna stick my neck out and say Wigan by four.
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
The first Brisbane kick forward is allowed to bounce by Wigan full-back Matt Bowen, who collects the ball eventually and then is almost dragged into his own in-goal area. Anthony Gelling coughs up possession and the Broncos have good field position early on.
What is it?
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
Ged ScottCopyright: Ged Scott
BBC Sport's Ged Scott at the DW Stadium: "It's the hooter, that's what! And I'm sat right next to it!
"The DW 'hooter operator' has warned me that he'll nudge me when he's about to press it so I can cover my ears."
Kick-off
Wigan Warriors 0-0 Brisbane Broncos
We're under way at the DW Stadium. Part two of the World Club Series trilogy has begun!
Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos (20:00 GMT)
The cherry and white flags are waving proudly in the stands as the two sides take to the field.
Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos (20:00 GMT)
Teams are in the tunnel. Kick-off not too far away.
Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos (20:00 GMT)
BBC Sport's Ged Scott at the DW Stadium: "Memories of the past in the air at the DW tonight.
"Apart from the brass band belting out Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia opposite the main stand, Wigan have just welcomed two members of the victorious team which beat Brisbane 20-14 on Australian soil in the World Club Challenge in 1994 - half-back Shaun Edwards, the man of the match that day down under at the ANZ Stadium, and full-back Gary Connolly."
Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos (20:00 GMT)
Just in case you're not overly familiar with the Brisbane Broncos squad, here are some players to look out for...
SWPIX.COMCopyright: SWPIX.COM
Experienced forward pair Sam Thaiday and Corey Parker have spent their entire club careers with Brisbane and helped Australia regain the World Cup in 2013.
Half-back Ben Hunt is a little lower down the age scale, but the 24-year-old has already made an impression at international level.
He scored a try on his international debut for the Kangaroos against England in the Four Nations last November and inspired his country to a 16-12 victory.
Hunt's half-back partner Anthony Milford is an exciting talent and one of the most highly-rated young players in the NRL.
Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos (20:00 GMT)
Ged ScottCopyright: Ged Scott
What is it about sports fans and half-and-half scarves?
Whenever you go to a game there's always someone selling them - and tonight is no different outside the DW Stadium, where scarves in the colours of Wigan and Brisbane are up for grabs.
Right then, about 20 minutes to go until kick-off at Wigan. If it's anything like last night at Warrington, we should have lots to enjoy and plenty to discuss.
Nabuli tackle 'a shocker' - Smith
Referee Ben Thaler opted to give a penalty for Eto Nabuli's clothesline tackle on Kevin Penny, but the St George winger escaped further punishment - to the surprise of the home crowd and Warrington head coach Tony Smith.
"We played a lot of different rules," said Smith in his post-match media conference. "In Super League, there would have been a red card and a lot more penalties.
"I would have liked to have known that it was going to be a bit more relaxed in areas. It would have been nice to have been told rather than find out along the way. If that's the way it's going to be, just tell us.
"I thought it was a shocker but it was class from Kevin Penny to jump up straight away. He could have laid there and got his opposing player sent off."
The trilogy concludes tomorrow at Langtree Park with Super League champions St Helens taking on NRL winners South Sydney Rabbitohs - a match that this chap is expected to attend.
Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is a part-owner of the Rabbitohs and he's been speaking to BBC Sport's Simon Stone about a variety of topics.
Sam Burgess, improving the standard of merchandise, the World Club Series, the Aussies wanting to beat England at everything - it's all covered in a wide-ranging interview that you can watch by clicking on the Highlights tab.
Act Two: Wigan Warriors v Brisbane Broncos
SWPIX.COMCopyright: SWPIX.COM
After Warrington's narrow defeat by St George Illawarra last night, it's left to Wigan Warriors and St Helens to defend Super League's honour in the two remaining matches of the revamped competition.
Shaun Wane's Wigan are up first. They host Brisbane Broncos at the DW Stadium this evening. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT and we've got it covered here with live text and radio commentary.
Act One: Warrington Wolves 12-18 St George Illawarra
SWPIX.COMCopyright: SWPIX.COM
Act One made for captivating viewing. An intense match packed with fine play, endeavour, incident and no shortage of controversy.
Ultimately, it ended in an Australian victory.
We're ready for Act Two. Curtain up, enter teams stage left...
But there's still one match left...
Sunday: St Helens v South Sydney Rabbitohs
Once you've got your breath back from tonight's gripping tie, prepare to go again tomorrow evening for the World Club Series finale between St Helens and South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The Super League champions against the NRL champions for the right to be crowned the best club side in the world of rugby league. Should be fun.
If you want to relive the action, can I please point you towards BBC Sport's Ged Scott's report from the DW Stadium.
I'll join you again tomorrow night. Thanks for your company.
