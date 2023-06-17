Watch: World Rowing Cup II - GB's Craig & Grant in action

Follow live coverage from the World Rowing Cup II across Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app. Sunday 18th June 09:00 - 14:00 - BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
How to watch
BBC iPlayer
Follow live coverage from the World Rowing Cup II across Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday 18th June
09:00 - 14:00 - BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
European Rowing Championships: Erin Kennedy wins gold a year after cancer diagnosis
BBC Sport
Coxswain Erin Kennedy shed tears on the podium after helping Britain's PR3 mixed coxed four win gold at the European Championships - a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Kennedy, 30, was given the all-clear in March after undergoing 17 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.
She helped her crew defend their title with a commanding victory in Slovenia.
Read more, click here.
Get Inspired: How to get into rowing
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Why get into rowing?
It's a physical, exciting and social sport that helps you work effectively in a team.
Who is it for?
If you're looking for a fantastic way to stay in shape and you love being on the water, rowing is perfect for you. Alternatively, most gyms provide indoor rowing machines.
Is there a cheap option?
Most clubs will offer subsidised rates for juniors, students and social members. Free taster sessions at some clubs are also available.
What if I want a proper workout?
Rowing is a fantastic cardiovascular workout. Every stroke uses 85% of your muscles covering nine major muscle groups so it also helps you to tone up, fast.
Can I take it to another level?
Join a local club and unleash your competitive side! There are over 550 rowing clubs across the country where you can get started.
Is there a disability option?
'Rowability' from British Rowing aims to encourage anyone who has a physical, sensory or learning impairment to start rowing.
Is there a family option?
Lots of clubs run taster sessions at weekends and during school holidays- so you can get the whole family involved!