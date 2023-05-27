Watch: European Rowing Championships

Rounding off the weekend of Olympic sport the European Rowing Championships return to the BBC with the final two days of coverage live on the Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday 28th May
09:30-13:00 BST
Who to watch
BBC Sport
Double Olympic Champion Helen Glover, returns to the GB Rowing team after initially retired at the end of the Tokyo Olympics.
Aiming to reach Paris, she could potentially become the first mother-of-three to win an Olympic medal for Britain in any sport.
Glover teams up with Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long - who won world and European gold in an unbeaten 2022 season -in Slovenia. She has replaced Samantha Redgrave, who moves to the women's eight.
Britain are also defending five other titles: the men's eight, the men's four, the women's quad, the women's lightweight double and the Paralympic mixed coxed four. Our colleagues on the BBC Sport website have produced the following preview piece for the European Rowing Championships
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
European Rowing Championships: Great Britain win men's eight & women's lightweight sculls
BBC Sport
Great Britain won five medals, including two golds, on the first day of finals at the European Rowing Championships in Slovenia.
Emily Craig and Imogen Grant defended their title in the women's lightweight sculls, while the men's eight also retained their crown in Bled, winning a thrilling blanket finish.
European silver for Shorten as Scott earns bronze
European Rowing Championships: Shorten secures silver as Scott earns bronze
There were medals for Belfast's Rebecca Shorten and Hannah Scott from Coleraine at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia on Saturday.
Shorten and her team-mates, Helen Glover, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long in the Great Britain women's four were overhauled by Romania in the final 500m and had to settle for silver.
Read More
Romania edge Glover and GB in thrilling final
European Rowing Championships: Romania beat Great Britain and Helen Glover to gold in women four
BBC Sport
Watch as Romania and a Great Britain team including double Olympic champion Helen Glover battle it out for gold in a thrilling women's four final at the 2023 European Rowing Championships, Slovenia.
Where to watch
BBC iPlayer
Rounding off the weekend of Olympic sport the European Rowing Championships return to the BBC with the final two days of coverage live on the Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday 28th May
09:30-13:00 BST
Who to watch
BBC Sport
Double Olympic Champion Helen Glover, returns to the GB Rowing team after initially retired at the end of the Tokyo Olympics.
Aiming to reach Paris, she could potentially become the first mother-of-three to win an Olympic medal for Britain in any sport.
Glover teams up with Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long - who won world and European gold in an unbeaten 2022 season -in Slovenia. She has replaced Samantha Redgrave, who moves to the women's eight.
Britain are also defending five other titles: the men's eight, the men's four, the women's quad, the women's lightweight double and the Paralympic mixed coxed four. Our colleagues on the BBC Sport website have produced the following preview piece for the European Rowing Championships