Watch: European Rowing Championships

(bow) Oliver Wynne-Griffith and (stroke) George Tom

  1. European Rowing Championships: Great Britain win men's eight & women's lightweight sculls

    Great Britain won five medals, including two golds, on the first day of finals at the European Rowing Championships in Slovenia.

    Emily Craig and Imogen Grant defended their title in the women's lightweight sculls, while the men's eight also retained their crown in Bled, winning a thrilling blanket finish.

  2. European silver for Shorten as Scott earns bronze

    European Rowing Championships: Shorten secures silver as Scott earns bronze

    There were medals for Belfast's Rebecca Shorten and Hannah Scott from Coleraine at the European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia on Saturday.

    Shorten and her team-mates, Helen Glover, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long in the Great Britain women's four were overhauled by Romania in the final 500m and had to settle for silver.

  3. Romania edge Glover and GB in thrilling final

    European Rowing Championships: Romania beat Great Britain and Helen Glover to gold in women four

    BBC Sport

    Watch as Romania and a Great Britain team including double Olympic champion Helen Glover battle it out for gold in a thrilling women's four final at the 2023 European Rowing Championships, Slovenia.

    Video content

    Video caption: 2023 European Rowing Championships: Romania beat Great Britain to gold in women's quad
  5. Who to watch

    BBC Sport

    Double Olympic Champion Helen Glover, returns to the GB Rowing team after initially retired at the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

    Aiming to reach Paris, she could potentially become the first mother-of-three to win an Olympic medal for Britain in any sport.

    Glover teams up with Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long - who won world and European gold in an unbeaten 2022 season -in Slovenia. She has replaced Samantha Redgrave, who moves to the women's eight.

    Britain are also defending five other titles: the men's eight, the men's four, the women's quad, the women's lightweight double and the Paralympic mixed coxed four. Our colleagues on the BBC Sport website have produced the following preview piece for the European Rowing Championships

    Helen Glover
