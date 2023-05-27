Watch: European Rowing Championships

Double Olympic Champion Helen Glover, returns to the GB Rowing team after initially retired at the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Aiming to reach Paris, she could potentially become the first mother-of-three to win an Olympic medal for Britain in any sport.

Glover teams up with Rebecca Shorten, Rowan McKellar and Heidi Long - who won world and European gold in an unbeaten 2022 season -in Slovenia. She has replaced Samantha Redgrave, who moves to the women's eight.

Britain are also defending five other titles: the men's eight, the men's four, the women's quad, the women's lightweight double and the Paralympic mixed coxed four. Our colleagues on the BBC Sport website have produced the following preview piece for the European Rowing Championships