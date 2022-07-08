Watch: Rowing World Cup III - GB's Booth, Ford & Wynne-Griffith in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Great Britain team started their build up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris by topping the medal table in Belgrade, in the first of the three World Cup regattas.

Winning an overall total of eight golds, four bronzes and two silvers, there were successes across different categories.

There were wins for both the men's and women's four and the men’s eight.

Esme Booth and Emily Ford took gold in the women’s pair and Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George followed suit.

Great Britain's double Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles started her World Cup campaign by winning gold in the PR2 single sculls.

This time out in Lucerne, GB will field a slightly different line-up for the men’s four but the women’s four could top the series if they claim another gold.

Great Britain and Germany will go head-to-head in the men’s eight, in what is likely to be the ultimate showdown. They were split by just 0.03 seconds in Lucerne last year.

In the women’s pair, Ford and Booth will face strong opposition from New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams, who picked up two medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.