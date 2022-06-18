Watch: Rowing World Cup II - Live action from Poland

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The 2022 Rowing World Cup II in Poznan, Poland will not include any entries from Team GB. This is the second of three World Cup regattas

Great Britain are leading the charge at the top of the World Cup points table, the Netherlands are hot on their heels – but the Brits will not be in Poznan.

As well as the battle for podium places, each Olympic boat class earns points based on the finishing order which adds up towards the overall World Cup-winning nation.