Watch: Rowing World Cup II - Live action from Poland

The 2022 Rowing World Cup II in Poznan, Poland will not include any entries from Team GB. This is the second of three World Cup regattas
Great Britain are leading the charge at the top of the World Cup points table, the Netherlands are hot on their heels – but the Brits will not be in Poznan.
As well as the battle for podium places, each Olympic boat class earns points based on the finishing order which adds up towards the overall World Cup-winning nation.
How to watch the Rowing World Cup
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport has live coverage of this year's World Rowing Cup finals, as the Great Britain team start their build up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Sunday, 19 June
World Rowing Cup II in Poznan, Poland - 09:00-13:45, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday, 10 July
World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland - 09:30-11:00 & 12:30-14:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
How to get into rowing
BBC Sport
Rowing is a physical, exciting and social sport that helps you work effectively in a team. If you're looking for a fantastic way to stay in shape and you love being on the water, rowing is perfect for you. Alternatively, most gyms provide indoor rowing machines.
Most clubs will offer subsidised rates for juniors, students and social members. Free taster sessions at some clubs are also available.
There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.
For more information on how to get into rowing visit British Rowing, Rowing Scotland, Rowing Wales & Irish Rowing