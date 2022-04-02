Watch: The 2022 Boat Race

Cambridge\nbeat Oxford in the 166th Boat Race by less than a length, in a contest moved to\nCambridgeshire because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the men's and women's races were moved from the Thames in London to the Great Ouse for the first time since the Second World War. There was also an events first, as the men's race had a female umpire, Sarah Winckless. Earlier,\nCambridge won the women's race by less than a length, to earn a fourth\nsuccessive win.
What happened last year?
