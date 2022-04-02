Cambridge train ahead of the 2022 Boat Race

Watch: The 2022 Boat Race

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened last year?

    Video content

    Video caption: The Boat Races 2021: Cambridge win the Women's Boat Race

    Cambridge beat Oxford in the 166th Boat Race by less than a length, in a contest moved to Cambridgeshire because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Both the men's and women's races were moved from the Thames in London to the Great Ouse for the first time since the Second World War.

    There was also an events first, as the men's race had a female umpire, Sarah Winckless.

    Earlier, Cambridge won the women's race by less than a length, to earn a fourth successive win.

    Video content

    Video caption: 2021 Boat Race: Cambridge win the Men's Boat Race for the third time running
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch the 2022 Boat Race

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    Sunday, 3 April

    13:50-16:20 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

    The Boat Race will be available to catch-up on for 30 days on BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into rowing

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: 2019 Boat Races: Could Jason Bell & Sam Quek hack it as a racer?

    A whole generation of Brits grew up watching our rowers dominate the Olympics, with Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent leading the medal tallies.

    Whether you wish to emulate the success of the GB rowing team, or just burn a few calories, rowing is an easy sport to be enjoyed by all.

    There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.

    Visit British Rowing - or find local rowing opportunities in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top