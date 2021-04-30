Watch: World Rowing Cup I

The three regattas that make up the annual Rowing World Cup serve as the lead-up to the World Rowing Championships, this year being hosted in Shanghai in October.
Races will include all of the 14 Olympic boat classes and are set to feature many of the world's finest crews as they look to build up form ahead of both Shanghai and the Tokyo games.
This weekend's action is taking place on Jarun Lake, just south of the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The other two competitions will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland later this month and in Sabaudia in Italy in June.
Watch the Rowing World Cup on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
You can watch live action from Saturday's final events on the BBC Sport webiste and mobile app and via the BBC iPlayer, where you can catch up for 30 days on anything you've missed.
Saturday 1 May
11:30-14:45 - BBC iPlayer plus BBC Sport webiste and mobile app
How to get into rowing
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
A whole generation of Brits grew up watching our rowers dominate the Olympics, with Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent leading the medal tallies.
Whether you wish to emulate the success of the GB rowing team, or just burn a few calories out, rowing is an easy to enjoy sport for all.
There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.
