Watch: World Rowing Cup I

Competitors practice on Jarun Lake ahead of the first leg of the Rowing World Cup.

The three regattas that make up the annual Rowing World Cup serve as the lead-up to the World Rowing Championships, this year being hosted in Shanghai in October.

Races will include all of the 14 Olympic boat classes and are set to feature many of the world's finest crews as they look to build up form ahead of both Shanghai and the Tokyo games.

This weekend's action is taking place on Jarun Lake, just south of the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The other two competitions will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland later this month and in Sabaudia in Italy in June.