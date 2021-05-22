Watch: World Rowing Cup II finals

With just over two months to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the World Rowing Cup II provides athletes with an opportunity to test their speed and practice racing and could be the last chance for some athletes to race internationally before the Olympics. The tournament is taking place in Lucerne, Switzerland with 41 countries competing - the heats and semi-finals have already taken place as Sunday hosts the finals. Olympic champion Helen Glover is injured and therefore absent from the World Cup but fellow Great Britain rowers John Collins and Graeme Thomas have made the final of the men's double skulls event. Welsh rower Victoria Thornley will also compete in the final of the women's single skulls while GB men's four finished first in their heat and earned a spot in Sunday's final.