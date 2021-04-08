Watch: European Rowing Championships

Video content Video caption: Get Inspired: Steve Redgrave on rowing Get Inspired: Steve Redgrave on rowing

Rowing has a proud history within British sport thanks to the exploits of Sir Steve Redgrave, and the country's Olympic team has never been in better shape.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Redgrave told BBC Sport how a chance request at school set him on the path to become one of Britain's most successful ever athletes.

More than 55,000 people from 520 clubs in Britain now row at least once a week and there are around 300 rowing events a year across Britain. You don't need to be an Olympic-standard athlete to get out and enjoy the United Kingdom's waterways.

Available to UK users only.