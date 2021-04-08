GB Rowers

Watch: European Rowing Championships

  1. Get Inspired: Sir Steve Redgrave on rowing

    Rowing has a proud history within British sport thanks to the exploits of Sir Steve Redgrave, and the country's Olympic team has never been in better shape.

    Five-time Olympic gold medallist Redgrave told BBC Sport how a chance request at school set him on the path to become one of Britain's most successful ever athletes.

    More than 55,000 people from 520 clubs in Britain now row at least once a week and there are around 300 rowing events a year across Britain. You don't need to be an Olympic-standard athlete to get out and enjoy the United Kingdom's waterways.

  2. Is it for me?

    If you don't have time to train regularly then Explore Rowing could be for you. The scheme aims to introduce newcomers and give a new lease of life to those who have returned to rowing.

    As well as this, the British Rowing website has a whole section committed to learning to row - perfect if you don't know your oar from rudder!

  3. How do I start?

    Whether you wish to emulate the success of the GB rowing team, or just burn a few calories out, rowing is an easy to enjoy sport for all.

    There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.

    Most people are familiar with sliding-seat racing as the discipline included in the Olympic Games. The boats generally have one, two, four or eight seats and some have a coxswain to steer and direct the crew from the back.

    Rowing in a small group requires precise co-ordination and excellent communication skills, so not only will you get fit, but also make some good friends in the process

    Visit British Rowing for more information on the basics of rowing.

    Rowing
  4. How to watch the Rowing European Championships

    The BBC will bring you coverage of the men’s and women’s elite races from Ostend, Belgium via the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event on BBC iPlayer here.

    Coverage

    Saturday 10 April12:30 – 14:20 BST – Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayerSunday 11 April

    09:20 - 15:00 BST - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer, plus BBC Red Button (from 13:00 BST)

