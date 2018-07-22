Crew training

Catch-up: Power8 Sprints

Summary

  1. Eight cities battle it out, head-to-head over 350m to be crowned Power8 Sprints champion
  2. The first ever Power8 Sprints event is the headline act at the annual Bristol Harbour Festival
  3. Manchester win the men's event, beating Bristol in the final
  4. Oxford take the women's title, also ahead of local favourites Bristol

  1. What is it?

    Power8 Sprints

    The first ever British Rowing Power8 Sprints event will be the headline act on the water at the annual Bristol Harbour Festival.

    The sprint event will see teams from eight cities – Bristol, Cambridge, Exeter, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Oxford – battle it out, head-to-head over 350m in a bid to be crowned Power8 Sprints champions.

