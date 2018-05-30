Watch: Rowing World Cup

British Rowing's Go Rowing scheme aims to get people "out on the water as much as possible", while the Go Row Indoor programme looks to encourage people to use indoor rowing as part of their fitness regime.

Young people are encouraged to take up rowing through the Go Row scheme, which targets 11- to 18-year-olds, and has a series of levels which children and young adults can pass through, as a stepping stone to either competitive rowing, or just greater recreational participation.

Follow the link above, or contact your nearest club directly, to find out more.