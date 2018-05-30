Watch: Rowing World Cup
Summary
- Britain's medal hopefuls include the men's teams in the eights and quadruple scull, as well as Vicky Thornley in the women's singles scull
- This is the first of three regattas in the Rowing World Cup series
- Further meetings are at Linz (21-24 June) and Lucerne (13-15 July)
British Rowing's Go Rowing scheme aims to get people "out on the water as much as possible", while the Go Row Indoor programme looks to encourage people to use indoor rowing as part of their fitness regime.
Young people are encouraged to take up rowing through the Go Row scheme, which targets 11- to 18-year-olds, and has a series of levels which children and young adults can pass through, as a stepping stone to either competitive rowing, or just greater recreational participation.
BBC coverage
Matthew Pinsent and Katherine Grainger present live BBC coverage of the opening Rowing World Cup meeting of the season from Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday, 3 June.
09:30-13:00 BST: Live coverage, BBC Red Button, connected TVs and online.
13:30-15:00 BST: Highlights, BBC Two and online (not BBC Two Northern Ireland).
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Start of a new era
The 2018 Rowing World Cup gets underway in Belgrade, Serbia with the first of three regattas over the next few months.
A total of 54 athletes have been selected for the British team, which begins a new era following the decision of performance director Sir David Tanner to step down after 21 years at the helm.
On the women's side, Vicky Thornley leads the way after her silver medal in the single scull at the World Championships last year.
For the men, Olympic gold medallists Will Satch and Moe Sbihi compete in the eight while four medallists from the World Championships make up the men's quadruple scull, with Tom Barras - bronze medallist in the single - joining Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and John Collins in the crew.
The Rowing World Cup will continue next month in Linz, Austria (21-24 June), and culminates in Lucerne (13-15 July).