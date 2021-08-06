Tokyo 2020: USA v France in basketball gold-medal match, Daley reaches platform final

France were not able to get any further than arm's length from the USA despite dominating large periods of this first quarter and they pay the price as the USA turn the tables to lead by three. Kevin Durant already has 11 points.
Daley into diving final
Men's 10m platform
No drama.
Tom Daley will go for gold at 0700 BST after securing his place in the 10m platform final. He scores 93.60 for his sixth and final dive to qualify fourth overall.
Basketball
France 7-4 USA
France have the edge in the opening stages as they lead by three. USA once again are slow to start and their shooting hasn't been great so far.
Basketball
France 0-0 USA
Here we go, then.
We're up and running in the men's basketball final between the USA and France and it is live on BBC Red Button.
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Leon Taylor
Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV
No mistakes, very nice indeed from Tom Daley there.
It is early morning in Tokyo and we could do with him waking up a little bit more.
Diving
Men's 10m platform
An 88.80 on Tom Daley's penultimate dive and he sits sixth with his place in the final all but assured.
Golf
Women's golf - final round
There's Japanese interest at the top of the leaderboard because Mone Inami has popped up with two successive birdies from the 12th to move into second.
It briefly has her within two shots of leader Nelly Korda but the American again pulls another birdie out of the bag and regains her three shot lead.
Basketball
Men's gold game
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ten minutes to go until the men's basketball final between USA and France.
USA staged an almighty comeback against Australia to reach the final but they did lose to France in their first game at the Olympics - ending a 25-game winning run at the Olympics for the USA.
Live Reporting
Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Basketball
France 15-18 USA
France were not able to get any further than arm's length from the USA despite dominating large periods of this first quarter and they pay the price as the USA turn the tables to lead by three. Kevin Durant already has 11 points.
Daley into diving final
Men's 10m platform
No drama.
Tom Daley will go for gold at 0700 BST after securing his place in the 10m platform final. He scores 93.60 for his sixth and final dive to qualify fourth overall.
Basketball
France 7-4 USA
France have the edge in the opening stages as they lead by three. USA once again are slow to start and their shooting hasn't been great so far.
Basketball
France 0-0 USA
Here we go, then.
We're up and running in the men's basketball final between the USA and France and it is live on BBC Red Button.
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Leon Taylor
Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV
No mistakes, very nice indeed from Tom Daley there.
It is early morning in Tokyo and we could do with him waking up a little bit more.
Diving
Men's 10m platform
An 88.80 on Tom Daley's penultimate dive and he sits sixth with his place in the final all but assured.
Golf
Women's golf - final round
There's Japanese interest at the top of the leaderboard because Mone Inami has popped up with two successive birdies from the 12th to move into second.
It briefly has her within two shots of leader Nelly Korda but the American again pulls another birdie out of the bag and regains her three shot lead.
Basketball
Men's gold game
Ten minutes to go until the men's basketball final between USA and France.
USA staged an almighty comeback against Australia to reach the final but they did lose to France in their first game at the Olympics - ending a 25-game winning run at the Olympics for the USA.
This should be a cracker!
Post update
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Leon Taylor
Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV
Really strong take off for Tom, though he is not quite smooth as he enters the water.
It will be enough to get the job done.
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Tom Daley is back on it as he scores 73.50 with his fourth dive. He's up into sixth and looking good for making it into the final.
Record breakers
GB's women had a record-breaking day at the Olympics yesterday. Superb stuff.
'Set your alarms!'
Men's flyweight final
Take the advice of Steve Bunce and make sure you set your alarms for 06:00 BST to watch GB's Galal Yafai in the final of the men's flyweight division!
Post update
Women's golf - final round
And then three of those four drop shots as Lydia Ko and Aditi Ashok drop to 13 under overall and leader Nelly Korda drops to 15 under. That means Emily Pedersen is just two off the lead.
Golf
Women's golf - final round
The golf is back on the Red Button and it is a good time to rejoin with Nelly Korda three clear of a chasing pack but there's plenty capable of putting a run together, as we saw on the outward nine.
1: Nelly Korda (-17, through 10)
T2: Lydia Ko (-14, through 11)
T2: Aditi Ashok (-14, through 10)
T2: Emily Pedersen (-14, through 10)
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Leon Taylor
Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV
Didn't quite have enough time to complete the dive as he went in. It is a dropped dive from Tom Daley.
Not overly concerned, that is an easy technical fix.
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Tom Daley leapt up the standings with a superb second dive but his third only scores 54.00 and he drops down to ninth in the standings.
Bronze Medal
Qatar win beach volleyball bronze
History for Qatar as they win a first-ever beach volleyball Olympic medal.
Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have secured bronze by beating Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs 2-0.
Reasons why the Olympics are so great number 23459 - scenes like below.
Korda climbing
Women's golf - final round
Things going Nelly Korda's way now as she picks up another shot on the 10th.
Meanwhile, Lydia Ko and Aditi Ashok - at one stage in a share of the lead - both drop shots and Korda's lead is now three shots with seven holes to go.
Post update
Men's 10m platform semi-final
Leon Taylor
Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV
We will forgive him for missing his hands on his first dive because he got his hands on his second dive.
Beautifully executed by Tom Daley.