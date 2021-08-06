Women's marathon
Tokyo 2020: USA v France in basketball gold-medal match, Daley reaches platform final

Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

  1. Basketball

    France 15-18 USA

    France were not able to get any further than arm's length from the USA despite dominating large periods of this first quarter and they pay the price as the USA turn the tables to lead by three. Kevin Durant already has 11 points.

  2. Daley into diving final

    Men's 10m platform

    No drama.

    Tom Daley will go for gold at 0700 BST after securing his place in the 10m platform final. He scores 93.60 for his sixth and final dive to qualify fourth overall.

  3. Basketball

    France 7-4 USA

    France have the edge in the opening stages as they lead by three. USA once again are slow to start and their shooting hasn't been great so far.

  4. Basketball

    France 0-0 USA

    Here we go, then.

    We're up and running in the men's basketball final between the USA and France and it is live on BBC Red Button.

  5. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Leon Taylor

    Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV

    No mistakes, very nice indeed from Tom Daley there.

    It is early morning in Tokyo and we could do with him waking up a little bit more.

  6. Diving

    Men's 10m platform

    An 88.80 on Tom Daley's penultimate dive and he sits sixth with his place in the final all but assured.

  7. Golf

    Women's golf - final round

    There's Japanese interest at the top of the leaderboard because Mone Inami has popped up with two successive birdies from the 12th to move into second.

    It briefly has her within two shots of leader Nelly Korda but the American again pulls another birdie out of the bag and regains her three shot lead.

  8. Basketball

    Men's gold game

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ten minutes to go until the men's basketball final between USA and France.

    USA staged an almighty comeback against Australia to reach the final but they did lose to France in their first game at the Olympics - ending a 25-game winning run at the Olympics for the USA.

    This should be a cracker!

  10. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Leon Taylor

    Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV

    Really strong take off for Tom, though he is not quite smooth as he enters the water.

    It will be enough to get the job done.

  11. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Tom Daley is back on it as he scores 73.50 with his fourth dive. He's up into sixth and looking good for making it into the final.

  13. 'Set your alarms!'

    Men's flyweight final

    Take the advice of Steve Bunce and make sure you set your alarms for 06:00 BST to watch GB's Galal Yafai in the final of the men's flyweight division!

  14. Post update

    Women's golf - final round

    And then three of those four drop shots as Lydia Ko and Aditi Ashok drop to 13 under overall and leader Nelly Korda drops to 15 under. That means Emily Pedersen is just two off the lead.

  15. Golf

    Women's golf - final round

    The golf is back on the Red Button and it is a good time to rejoin with Nelly Korda three clear of a chasing pack but there's plenty capable of putting a run together, as we saw on the outward nine.

    1: Nelly Korda (-17, through 10)

    T2: Lydia Ko (-14, through 11)

    T2: Aditi Ashok (-14, through 10)

    T2: Emily Pedersen (-14, through 10)

  16. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Leon Taylor

    Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV

    Didn't quite have enough time to complete the dive as he went in. It is a dropped dive from Tom Daley.

    Not overly concerned, that is an easy technical fix.

  17. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Video content

    Video caption: Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley brings it back on his second dive in the 10m diving semi-final

    Tom Daley leapt up the standings with a superb second dive but his third only scores 54.00 and he drops down to ninth in the standings.

  18. Bronze Medal

    Qatar win beach volleyball bronze

    History for Qatar as they win a first-ever beach volleyball Olympic medal.

    Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have secured bronze by beating Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs 2-0.

    Reasons why the Olympics are so great number 23459 - scenes like below.

  19. Korda climbing

    Women's golf - final round

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Things going Nelly Korda's way now as she picks up another shot on the 10th.

    Meanwhile, Lydia Ko and Aditi Ashok - at one stage in a share of the lead - both drop shots and Korda's lead is now three shots with seven holes to go.

  20. Post update

    Men's 10m platform semi-final

    Leon Taylor

    Olympic diving silver medallist on BBC TV

    We will forgive him for missing his hands on his first dive because he got his hands on his second dive.

    Beautifully executed by Tom Daley.

    Video content

    Video caption: Tokyo Olympics: Tom Daley brings it back on his second dive in the 10m diving semi-final
