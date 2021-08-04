Tokyo 2020: GB women cruise into 4x100m relay final, Heath wins sprint canoe bronze

"That was phenomenal – 100%. They couldn’t have given anymore, they couldn’t have gone harder, done any bigger tricks. We saw the top drawer of skateboarding on offer. It didn’t disappoint for me, hopefully it didn’t disappoint for viewers that perhaps haven’t seen it before.

"You are not seeing anything different to what you’d normally see – this wasn’t Olympic skateboarding, this was skateboarding that just happens to be at the Olympics. This is what these guys do week in week out at the contests.

"They’re fighting for medals yet they’re so quick to congratulate each other and they’re so stoked on the progression of skateboarding and it’s just going through the roof."