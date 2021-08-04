Liam Heath
Live

Tokyo 2020: GB women cruise into 4x100m relay final, Heath wins sprint canoe bronze

preview
16,060
viewing this page

Results; Medals table; Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

  1. Shot put deja vu

    Men's shot put

    Cracking stat, this.

    American Ryan Crouser took gold, compatriot Joe Kovacs silver and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh bronze - the exact same podium order as five years ago in Rio.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Gold for NZ's Carrington

    Women's kayak single 500 metres.

    .
    Copyright: Reuters

    There's been some more medals in the water with New Zealand's Lisa Carrington winning gold in the women's kayak single 500 metres.

    Hungary's Tamara Csipes won the silver while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen took the bronze.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Phenomenal - the top drawer of skateboarding on offer'

    Men's park final

    Tim Warwood

    Reporter on BBC TV

    "That was phenomenal – 100%. They couldn’t have given anymore, they couldn’t have gone harder, done any bigger tricks. We saw the top drawer of skateboarding on offer. It didn’t disappoint for me, hopefully it didn’t disappoint for viewers that perhaps haven’t seen it before.

    "You are not seeing anything different to what you’d normally see – this wasn’t Olympic skateboarding, this was skateboarding that just happens to be at the Olympics. This is what these guys do week in week out at the contests.

    "They’re fighting for medals yet they’re so quick to congratulate each other and they’re so stoked on the progression of skateboarding and it’s just going through the roof."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Fields out of hospital after crash

    BMX

    Last week BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash during his Olympic semi-final and was taken to a critical care unit in a Tokyo hospital.

    Good news today that Fields is now out of hospital and set to continue his rehabilitation at home.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Women's heptathlon

    Nafissatou Thiam
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Belgian star Nafissatou Thiam is looking in good shape to defend her Olympic heptathlon title.

    British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of course withdrew with a calf injury on Wednesday.

    And Thiam, who sat third overnight is now leading the competition, has put some daylight between herself and her other rivals after the long jump and javelin on Thursday, with just the 800m still to come.

    1. Nafissatou Thiam (Bel) - 5912 points
    2. Noor Vidts (Bel) - 5592 points
    3. Annie Kunz (US) - 5540 points
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Skateboarding

    Men's park final

    Takeaways from this - it turns out I'm a massive fan of watching skateboarding now and I'd also like Ed Leigh to commentate on everything ever. He'd make me returning a library book sound like a gold-medal event.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'In-flight meals served on that one'

    Men's park final

    Ed Leigh

    Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV

    Wow. Take a breath. Pedro Barros, that air was huge! In-flight meals served on that one.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Gold for Australia's Palmer

    Men's park final

    Keegan Palmer is the first-ever Olympic champion in men's park skateboarding!

    Gold for the 18-year-old Australian was never in doubt after an incredible first run, which he then bettered on his final run. Deserved.

    Brazil's Pedro Barros takes silver while Cory Juneay of USA claims the bronze.

    Keegan Plamer
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Absolutely phenomenal'

    Men's park final

    Ed Leigh

    Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV

    The 18-year-old Keegan Palmer, absolutely phenomenal, the Australians are hugging each other.

    He gave the judges no choice but to up that score, 95.83. The gold medal is getting further and further out of reach for everyone else here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Parker does it again

    Men's park final

    He's done it again! Keegan Palmer bows to the crowd as he IMPROVES with a score of 95.83 on his third and final run.

    A medal is guaranteed and surely the colour of that medal will be gold.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Mr T approves of 'The A-Team'

    Who knew Mr T is a massive fan of beach volleyball? Well he is and he'll be chuffed to see USA pair April Ross and Alix Klineman are into the final after beating Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich 2-0.

    They will play Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'Any higher and you'll need an oxygen mask'

    Men's park final

    Marc Churchill

    Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV

    That was incredible from Australia's Kieran Wooley, I'm blown away. You go any higher on that, you're gonna need an oxygen mask. That was huge.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Skateboarding

    Men's park final

    Video content

    Video caption: Tokyo Olympics: Brazil's Luiz Francisco is through to the skateboarding final

    Luiz Francisco is up for his second run after scoring 80.24 on his first one. Check out how the Brazilian secured his place in the final above.

    We've just seen Kieran Wooley get so much height he was almost skateboarding on the moon and yet it was 'only' good enough for 82.04, that's the level of quality in this final.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Get involved

    #bbcolympics

    Iain: How good are these lads, brilliant. #skateboarding

    Francesca: I don’t think anyone can beat Keegan.

    Paul: First Keegan Palmer & now Pedro Barros, the tricks in this skateboarding are just insane.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Gold for Pichardo, history for Burkina Faso

    Men's triple jump final

    It is gold for Portugal's Pedro Pichardo in the men's triple jump as he wins with a distance 17.98.

    China's Zhu Yaming wins silver while Hugues Fabrice Zango makes history by taking bronze for Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. 'This is going to go berserk'

    Men's park final

    Ed Leigh

    Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV

    Keegan Palmer, take a bow.

    94.04! Look at his face! Wow. The pedigree of the skaters we've got here means this is going to go berserk.

    Keegan Palmer
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Skateboarding

    Men's park final

    Crikey! A big marker laid down early on by Australia's Keegan Palmer with 94.04. Has the 18-year-old already done enough for gold?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. 'He's taken the camera man out!'

    Men's park final

    Video content

    Video caption: Tokyo Olympics: Australia's Kieran Woolley crashes into camera man in skateboarding heat

    Is there a skateboarding move for taking out a cameraman? The cameraman tumbler?

    I'm guessing this cameraman is stood a bit further away for this final.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Get involved

    #bbcolympics

    Francesca: Team USA men's relay getting slated. Team GB have such a huge chance to medal now, what colour could be a silver or bronze, don’t think gold not against the Jamaicans.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top