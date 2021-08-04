Tokyo 2020: GB women cruise into 4x100m relay final, Heath wins sprint canoe bronze

There's been some more medals in the water with New Zealand's Lisa Carrington winning gold in the women's kayak single 500 metres.
Hungary's Tamara Csipes won the silver while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen took the bronze.
'Phenomenal - the top drawer of skateboarding on offer'
Men's park final
Tim Warwood
Reporter on BBC TV
"That was phenomenal – 100%. They couldn’t have given
anymore, they couldn’t have gone harder, done any bigger tricks. We saw the top
drawer of skateboarding on offer. It didn’t disappoint for me, hopefully it didn’t
disappoint for viewers that perhaps haven’t seen it before.
"You are not seeing anything different to what you’d normally
see – this wasn’t Olympic skateboarding, this was skateboarding that just
happens to be at the Olympics. This is what these guys do week in week out at
the contests.
"They’re fighting for medals yet they’re so quick to
congratulate each other and they’re so stoked on the progression of
skateboarding and it’s just going through the roof."
Fields out of hospital after crash
BMX
Last week BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash during his Olympic semi-final and was taken to a critical care unit in a Tokyo hospital.
Good news today that Fields is now out of hospital and set to continue his rehabilitation at home.
Belgian star Nafissatou Thiam is looking in good shape to defend her Olympic heptathlon title.
British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of course withdrew with a calf injury on Wednesday.
And Thiam, who sat third overnight is now leading the competition, has put some daylight between herself and her other rivals after the long jump and javelin on Thursday, with just the 800m still to come.
Nafissatou Thiam (Bel) - 5912 points
Noor Vidts (Bel) - 5592 points
Annie Kunz (US) - 5540 points
Skateboarding
Men's park final
Takeaways from this - it turns out I'm a massive fan of watching skateboarding now and I'd also like Ed Leigh to commentate on everything ever. He'd make me returning a library book sound like a gold-medal event.
'In-flight meals served on that one'
Men's park final
Ed Leigh
Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV
Wow. Take a breath. Pedro Barros, that air was huge! In-flight meals served on that one.
Gold for Australia's Palmer
Men's park final
Keegan Palmer is the first-ever Olympic champion in men's park skateboarding!
Gold for the 18-year-old Australian was never in doubt after an incredible first run, which he then bettered on his final run. Deserved.
Brazil's Pedro Barros takes silver while Cory Juneay of USA claims the bronze.
'Absolutely phenomenal'
Men's park final
Ed Leigh
Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV
The 18-year-old Keegan Palmer, absolutely phenomenal, the Australians are hugging each other.
He gave the judges no choice but to up that score, 95.83. The gold medal is getting further and further out of reach for everyone else here.
Parker does it again
Men's park final
He's done it again! Keegan Palmer bows to the crowd as he IMPROVES with a score of 95.83 on his third and final run.
A medal is guaranteed and surely the colour of that medal will be gold.
Mr T approves of 'The A-Team'
Who knew Mr T is a massive fan of beach volleyball? Well he is and he'll be chuffed to see USA pair April Ross and Alix Klineman are into the final after beating Switzerland's Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich 2-0.
They will play Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final.
Nafissatou Thiam (Bel) - 5912 points
Noor Vidts (Bel) - 5592 points
Annie Kunz (US) - 5540 points
Shot put deja vu
Men's shot put
Cracking stat, this.
American Ryan Crouser took gold, compatriot Joe Kovacs silver and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh bronze - the exact same podium order as five years ago in Rio.
'Any higher and you'll need an oxygen mask'
Men's park final
Marc Churchill
Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV
That was incredible from Australia's Kieran Wooley, I'm blown away. You go any higher on that, you're gonna need an oxygen mask. That was huge.
Skateboarding
Men's park final
Luiz Francisco is up for his second run after scoring 80.24 on his first one. Check out how the Brazilian secured his place in the final above.
We've just seen Kieran Wooley get so much height he was almost skateboarding on the moon and yet it was 'only' good enough for 82.04, that's the level of quality in this final.
Iain: How good are these lads, brilliant. #skateboarding
Francesca: I don’t think anyone can beat Keegan.
Paul: First Keegan Palmer & now Pedro Barros, the tricks in this skateboarding are just insane.
'Simply magnificent'
110m hurdles
The legend that is Usain Bolt very much enjoyed Hansle Parchment's 110m hurdles win.
Gold for Pichardo, history for Burkina Faso
Men's triple jump final
It is gold for Portugal's Pedro Pichardo in the men's triple jump as he wins with a distance 17.98.
China's Zhu Yaming wins silver while Hugues Fabrice Zango makes history by taking bronze for Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal.
'This is going to go berserk'
Men's park final
Ed Leigh
Skateboarding commentator on BBC TV
Keegan Palmer, take a bow.
94.04! Look at his face! Wow. The pedigree of the skaters we've got here means this is going to go berserk.
Skateboarding
Men's park final
Crikey! A big marker laid down early on by Australia's Keegan Palmer with 94.04. Has the 18-year-old already done enough for gold?
'He's taken the camera man out!'
Men's park final
Is there a skateboarding move for taking out a cameraman? The cameraman tumbler?
I'm guessing this cameraman is stood a bit further away for this final.
Francesca: Team USA men's relay getting slated. Team GB have such a huge chance to medal now, what colour could be a silver or bronze, don’t think gold not against the Jamaicans.