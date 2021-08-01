Watch: Tokyo 2020 - Athletics & Equestrian team jumping replays

In the Olympic stadium, five gold medals were decided in the athletics, with Jasmine Camacho-Quinnwon winning Puerto Rico's first ever track and field gold in the women's 100m hurdles final, while Miltiadis Tentoglou won gold for Greece after a dramatic final round of the men's long jump final.
And as the track cycling programme began, Great Britain qualified second in the women's team pursuit as Germany set a world record, while GB were fourth fastest in the men's team pursuit.
Post update
What's just happened?? I'm asking myself the same question, Emily, after that thrilling finish to the hockey.
As I begin to get my head round it, why not have a look at the early day 10 action...
'I am lost for words'
BBC One
Team GB weightlifter and Olympic silver medallist Emily Campbell on BBC TV: "You want to perform your best but to put it out on this stage, I am thrilled.
"I said to the coaches 'what's just happened?' That clean wasn't a perfect clean, I had to fight to get under it. Once I get cleaned I know I am going to jerk it. I am lost for words right now.
"Thanks for believing in me. You can achieve anything you want to achieve. I picked up a barbell five years ago for the first time and now I am an Olympic silver medallist."
GB to meet Dutch in semi-finals
Spain might have levelled it up with this well-taken goal to secure a 2-2 draw with Great Britain.
But Maddie Hinch proved unbeatable in the shootout to secure a semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday (11:00 BST).
That'll be after Argentina face India in the other semi-final (02:30).
Post update
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Kate Richardson-Walsh OBE
Olympic gold medal winning hockey player on BBC TV
When you have the world's best goalkeeper, this can happen. It is just delight for Great Britain.
They had a tight 1-0 loss [to the Netherlands] in the pool game, so it is going to be an interesting semi-final.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get involved
#bbcolympics
Mike Appo: Maddie Hinch quite simply is the best goalkeeper in any sport I have seen
Paul Snowdon: What brilliant goalkeeping from Maddie Hinch!
Claire Heffer: Maddie Hinch a brick wall!
BreakingGB through to semi-finals after winning shootout
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
You can have a retake, but it doesn't matter when you're facing the best goalkeeper in the world.
Maddie Hinch stands up to make ANOTHER save before Beatriz Perez scoops the rebound over.
Great Britain are heading back into the Olympic semi-finals.
Retake!
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Oh, controversial. Spain hit the post and as Beatriz Perez tries to get the rebound, she's brought down by the legs of Maddie Hinch.
It's referred... and it's a retake for accidental contact.
GB double lead in shootout
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Maddie Hinch stands up tall again to make the save, and then Sarah Jones fires in to double GB's lead.
GB take lead in shootout
Great Britain 1-0 Spain
It's another save by Maddie Hinch, and this time GB take advantage as Hannah Martin goes wide of the Spanish goalkeeper before firing it in.
Shootout for place in last four
Great Britain 0-0 Spain
Advantage GB, Maddie Hinch smothers Spain's first effort, but Anna Toman fires GB's opener wide.
Hinch heroics again?
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
Great Britain goalkeeper Maddie Hinch became a household name after her heroics in 2016. Can she do it again?
Full-time - shootout to come
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
It's all over in the hockey, it's going to a shootout.
Memories of Rio 2016 here, when Great Britain won gold by beating the Netherlands in a dramatic shootout.
GB's reward in the semi-finals if they can prevail? A repeat of that 2016 final against the Dutch.
GB's Bradshaw through to final
Women's Pole Vault
First job done for Britain's Holly Bradshaw. She is into Thursday's pole vault final.
The qualifying session was suspended for a time because of heavy rain but when it resumed, Bradshaw needed one attempt at 4.55m and that was enough to go through.
However, one of the leading contenders, American Sandi Morris, is out after struggling with injury.
GB's Martin hits the post
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
With just under four minutes left, Great Britain's first goalscorer Hannah Martin turns past her marker to find space in the circle and goes it alone.
She tries to score from a tight angle and it actually goes through the goalkeeper's legs before coming out off the post. So close.
Gold - Valarie Allman (USA)
Women's discus
Valarie Allman wins the USA's first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Games with success in the women's discus.
In the rain-disrupted final, the former dancer threw 68.98m. Kristin Pudenz of Germany takes silver with 66.86 and Cuba's Yaime Perez is third with 65.72.
There won't be a third Olympic gold for Croatia's Sandra Perkovic, who finished fourth.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Absolutely amazing'
Watch as Indonesia badminton player Greysia Polii swaps her racquet mid-rally during the women's doubles final, which she and partner Apriyani Rahayu went on to win.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Becky Grey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Great Britain sixth in medal table
A dramatic end to day 10 saw Great Britain pick up another three medals, leaving them sixth in the overall table. Click here to read about all the biggest stories.
We'll be back later for more of the same on day 11. And it promises to be a big medal day for GB - in the cycling, diving and boxing - so do join us then.
There was more British medal joy...
...after a slow start to the day, with Oliver Townend's round securing a first team eventing gold for Great Britain in 49 years.
Then as the individual medals were decided later, Townend slipped out of the top three, allowing team-mate Tom McEwen to claim silver...
And Maddie Hinch's heroics in the women's hockey quarter-finals kept alive GB's hope of defending their title, beating Spain in a shootout to set up a repeat of the 2016 final against the Netherlands.
History was made...
...in the weightlifting as transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at a Games in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.
But she failed to record a successful lift in the women's +87kg category as Emily Campbell claimed silver to become the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal
And in the gymnastics, the USA's Jade Carey won gold in the women's floor final, with GB's 16-year-old twin sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova finishing outside of the medals.
What happened on day 10?
In the Olympic stadium, five gold medals were decided in the athletics, with Jasmine Camacho-Quinnwon winning Puerto Rico's first ever track and field gold in the women's 100m hurdles final, while Miltiadis Tentoglou won gold for Greece after a dramatic final round of the men's long jump final.
And as the track cycling programme began, Great Britain qualified second in the women's team pursuit as Germany set a world record, while GB were fourth fastest in the men's team pursuit.
Post update
What's just happened?? I'm asking myself the same question, Emily, after that thrilling finish to the hockey.
As I begin to get my head round it, why not have a look at the early day 10 action...
'I am lost for words'
BBC One
Team GB weightlifter and Olympic silver medallist Emily Campbell on BBC TV: "You want to perform your best but to put it out on this stage, I am thrilled.
"I said to the coaches 'what's just happened?' That clean wasn't a perfect clean, I had to fight to get under it. Once I get cleaned I know I am going to jerk it. I am lost for words right now.
"Thanks for believing in me. You can achieve anything you want to achieve. I picked up a barbell five years ago for the first time and now I am an Olympic silver medallist."
GB to meet Dutch in semi-finals
Spain might have levelled it up with this well-taken goal to secure a 2-2 draw with Great Britain.
But Maddie Hinch proved unbeatable in the shootout to secure a semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday (11:00 BST).
That'll be after Argentina face India in the other semi-final (02:30).
Post update
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Kate Richardson-Walsh OBE
Olympic gold medal winning hockey player on BBC TV
When you have the world's best goalkeeper, this can happen. It is just delight for Great Britain.
They had a tight 1-0 loss [to the Netherlands] in the pool game, so it is going to be an interesting semi-final.
Get involved
#bbcolympics
Mike Appo: Maddie Hinch quite simply is the best goalkeeper in any sport I have seen
Paul Snowdon: What brilliant goalkeeping from Maddie Hinch!
Claire Heffer: Maddie Hinch a brick wall!
BreakingGB through to semi-finals after winning shootout
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
You can have a retake, but it doesn't matter when you're facing the best goalkeeper in the world.
Maddie Hinch stands up to make ANOTHER save before Beatriz Perez scoops the rebound over.
Great Britain are heading back into the Olympic semi-finals.
Retake!
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Oh, controversial. Spain hit the post and as Beatriz Perez tries to get the rebound, she's brought down by the legs of Maddie Hinch.
It's referred... and it's a retake for accidental contact.
GB double lead in shootout
Great Britain 2-0 Spain
Maddie Hinch stands up tall again to make the save, and then Sarah Jones fires in to double GB's lead.
GB take lead in shootout
Great Britain 1-0 Spain
It's another save by Maddie Hinch, and this time GB take advantage as Hannah Martin goes wide of the Spanish goalkeeper before firing it in.
Shootout for place in last four
Great Britain 0-0 Spain
Advantage GB, Maddie Hinch smothers Spain's first effort, but Anna Toman fires GB's opener wide.
Hinch heroics again?
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
Great Britain goalkeeper Maddie Hinch became a household name after her heroics in 2016. Can she do it again?
Full-time - shootout to come
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
It's all over in the hockey, it's going to a shootout.
Memories of Rio 2016 here, when Great Britain won gold by beating the Netherlands in a dramatic shootout.
GB's reward in the semi-finals if they can prevail? A repeat of that 2016 final against the Dutch.
GB's Bradshaw through to final
Women's Pole Vault
First job done for Britain's Holly Bradshaw. She is into Thursday's pole vault final.
The qualifying session was suspended for a time because of heavy rain but when it resumed, Bradshaw needed one attempt at 4.55m and that was enough to go through.
However, one of the leading contenders, American Sandi Morris, is out after struggling with injury.
GB's Martin hits the post
Great Britain 2-2 Spain
With just under four minutes left, Great Britain's first goalscorer Hannah Martin turns past her marker to find space in the circle and goes it alone.
She tries to score from a tight angle and it actually goes through the goalkeeper's legs before coming out off the post. So close.
Gold - Valarie Allman (USA)
Women's discus
Valarie Allman wins the USA's first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Games with success in the women's discus.
In the rain-disrupted final, the former dancer threw 68.98m. Kristin Pudenz of Germany takes silver with 66.86 and Cuba's Yaime Perez is third with 65.72.
There won't be a third Olympic gold for Croatia's Sandra Perkovic, who finished fourth.
'Absolutely amazing'
Watch as Indonesia badminton player Greysia Polii swaps her racquet mid-rally during the women's doubles final, which she and partner Apriyani Rahayu went on to win.