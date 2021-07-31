Watch: Tokyo 2020 - Day 9: Tokyo Olympics Extra

It was an astonishing night of athletics.

First, we saw a world record broken as Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won the women's triple jump.

Her 15.67m final jump saw her smash the previous world record by a huge 17cm.

That previous record was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 - two months before Rojas was born.

We then saw TWO gold medallists in the men's high jump, as Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi opted to share gold rather than take part in a jump-off.

Both had three failures as they attempted to match the Olympic record of 2.39m and, with error-free records on countback, they could have fought for sole possession of the title.

However, the friends decided to end the contest and split it.

Then it was the one we'd been waiting all day for - the men's 100m final.

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a shock gold after Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.

Jacobs, who only switched away from long jump in 2018, streaked clear to win in 9.80 seconds, 0.04 clear of American Fred Kerley.

Canada's Andre de Grasse won a second successive Olympic bronze in third.