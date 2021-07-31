Watch: Tokyo 2020 - Day 9: Tokyo Olympics Extra

Great Britain are therefore guaranteed to pass their haul of three boxing medals - won by Joe Joyce, Joshua Buatsi and Nicola Adams - from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Golf
It was quite the final day of the men's golf tournament.
American Xander Schauffele clinched the Olympic title with Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini taking silver, but all the drama was in the battle for bronze.
There was a SEVEN-way play-off for the bronze medal, with CT Pan of Chinese Taipei finally claiming it on the fourth knockout hole.
He pipped Open champion Collin Morikawa to bronze in a play-off that also included Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Japan's Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Chile's Mito Pereira and Colombian Sebastian Munoz.
BMX
The first gold of the day for Team GB went to Charlotte Worthington, who won the women's BMX park freestyle Olympic final.
The 25-year-old, who gave up work as a chef to focus on the sport in 2017, delivered an action-packed score of 97.50 to snatch gold on her second run.
She'd fallen on her first run but recovered to become the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in competition - the same trick that left her on the floor during run one.
That set the stage for team-mate Declan Brooks to seal bronze in the men's event, Britain's fourth BMX medal of a remarkable week.
"It's definitely an exciting time for our sport," he said.
Swimming
Another day, another medal in the pool. Team GB's swimmers have well and truly smashed Tokyo 2020.
Britain signed off their most successful Olympics in the pool with Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy winning 4x100m medley relay silver - the eighth swimming medal of these Games.
The silver was Scott's fourth medal in Tokyo, setting a new landmark for medals won by a Briton at a single Games.
Post update
And with that, you've had your lot from us today.
We'll leave you with the highlights of another cracking day in Tokyo.
Don't you just love the Olympics?
'It is a dream'
Men's 100m final
Olympic 100m gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs on BBC TV: "It is amazing, it is fantastic, it is a dream, Olympic champion in 100m I have no words.
"It is a gold medal, it is forever, I am very happy. Watching Gianmarco [Tamberi] was a massive boost, it is fantastic.
"My objective was to arrive in the final, was in the final, maximum concentration and run my line. It is fantastic for Italy, I think there is a big party like for the football."
Post update
Men's high jump
Well this is lovely.
Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a leg injury just before the Rio 2016 Olympics which ruled him out of the Games.
He kept the cast, writing 'Road to Tokyo 2020' (and then 2021 when the Olympics were postponed) on it, and he had it with him as he won Olympic gold today.
It's all over for Great Britain's men. They are beaten by India and exit the Olympics at the quarter-final stage.
India go through to the semi-finals where they will face Belgium.
India extend lead
GB 1-3 India
Simon Mason
Ex-GB Olympic hockey player on BBC TV
What a goal by Hardik Singh which makes it safe for India - it was an incredible second-phase finish by India. Counter attack, floated ball through and it was a brilliant shot which punishes Great Britain.
Post update
Men's 100m final
Missed it? Or want to watch again?
'GB have to be ice cold'
GB 1-2 India
Simon Mason
Ex-GB Olympic hockey player on BBC TV
GB have got to be ice cold and smart for these final four minutes. They have a man advantage after the yellow card for the India captain Manpreet Singh and they have time don't need to do anything rash.
India will take their time over everything.
Athletics' new world order?
Men's 100m final
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC TV
It'll be interesting to see if there is a new world order with some of the things that we're seeing. This Olympics is a little bit strange so things may go back to how they were before.
Or this may actually spur on some of these countries where we're seeing new talent come through to say 'hey, we can do this at this level!' There's nothing like succeeding at the Olympics to give you that hope and confidence.
'I am lost for words'
Women's triple jump
Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas has been speaking after her record-breaking gold meda.
“I am lost for words, I can’t describe this feeling and this moment. Gold medal winner, with an Olympic record, and a world record...wow. It is a fantastic night," she said.
“I was looking for it, I knew we had that distance in my legs to get it today. I was failing a bit in the technical aspect, but the last jump was one to give everything, and it was like that.
"I focused on giving my best, enjoying, and it came out. It makes me happy. I have to enjoy it now, and live the experience.”
'That was just phenomenal'
Men's 100m final
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist on BBC TV
That was just a phenomenal piece of sprinting. Technically, it was a beautiful transition and he just kept his form.
Full credit to Lamont Marcell Jacobs. He's had a really good season and was getting better through the rounds, so it's just rewards.
Latest Post
