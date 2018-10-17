Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day 12

Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage; Schedule & results (external site)

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Karate: Men's -68kg and +68kg and Women's +59kg elimination round (14:00 BST and 16:00)
  2. Futsal: Men's bronze and gold medal matches (14:30 and 17:00)
  3. Boxing: Men's -56kg, -64kg, -81kg and Women's -58kg and -68kg medal matches (19:30)
  4. Karate: Men's -68kg and +68kg and Women's +59kg medal matches (22:45)
  5. Closing ceremony (23:30)
  6. Content produced by The Olympic Channel