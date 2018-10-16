Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day 11

Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Replay - Basketball 3x3: Men's & women's quarter-finals
  2. Beach Volleyball: Women's bronze & gold medal matches (14:00 BST); Men's bronze & gold medal matches (18:00)
  3. Basketball 3x3: Men's & women's bronze & gold medal matches (16:35)
  4. Karate: Women's -53kg, -59kg & men's -61kg semi-finals & gold medal bouts (20:35)
  5. Diving: Mixed international team final (22:00)
  6. Archery: Men's recurve individual knockout stages, bronze & gold medal matches (23:30)
  7. Content produced by The Olympic Channel