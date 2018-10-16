Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day 11
Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day 11 - Replays & Live from BBC Sport
Play video Day 11 - Extra Coverage from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- Replay - Basketball 3x3: Men's & women's quarter-finals
- Beach Volleyball: Women's bronze & gold medal matches (14:00 BST); Men's bronze & gold medal matches (18:00)
- Basketball 3x3: Men's & women's bronze & gold medal matches (16:35)
- Karate: Women's -53kg, -59kg & men's -61kg semi-finals & gold medal bouts (20:35)
- Diving: Mixed international team final (22:00)
- Archery: Men's recurve individual knockout stages, bronze & gold medal matches (23:30)
- Content produced by The Olympic Channel