Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day ten
Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day 10 - Replays & Live from BBC Sport
Play video Day 10 - Extra Coverage from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- Replay - Beach Volleyball: Men's & women's quarter-finals
- Archery: Women's recurve individual elimination round (14:00 BST)
- Basketball 3x3: Women's quarter-finals - Hungary v France, Australia v Ukraine; Men's quarter-final: Slovenia v Russia, Ukraine v Italy (16:00)
- Athletics: Gold medal events including men's 110m hurdles & pole vault; Women's 5000m race walk (17:40)
- Men's & women's 200m, 400m hurdles, triple jump & javelin throw also taking place (17:40)
- Rhythmic Gymnastics: Individual all-around final (22:15)
- Archery: Women's recurve individual quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (00:30)
- Content produced by The Olympic Channel