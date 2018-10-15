Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day ten

Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Summary

  1. Replay - Beach Volleyball: Men's & women's quarter-finals
  2. Archery: Women's recurve individual elimination round (14:00 BST)
  3. Basketball 3x3: Women's quarter-finals - Hungary v France, Australia v Ukraine; Men's quarter-final: Slovenia v Russia, Ukraine v Italy (16:00)
  4. Athletics: Gold medal events including men's 110m hurdles & pole vault; Women's 5000m race walk (17:40)
  5. Men's & women's 200m, 400m hurdles, triple jump & javelin throw also taking place (17:40)
  6. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Individual all-around final (22:15)
  7. Archery: Women's recurve individual quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (00:30)
