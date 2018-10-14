Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day nine
Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)
- Rugby sevens: Women's pool matches - New Zealand v Kazakhstan, France v Canada, Colombia v Tunisia; men's pool matches - South Africa v Samoa, United States v Argentina, France v Japan (13:50 BST)
- Diving: Women's 3m springboard (16:20)
- Basketball: Women's shoot-out and men's dunk contest (17:30)
- Archery: Women's and men's recurve individual elimination round (20:10)
- Rugby sevens: Women's and men's medal matches (21:00)
All times stated are UK
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Welcome to day nine of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today's coverage includes the last day of the rugby sevens with the final men's and women's pool games before the gold and bronze medal matches take place in the evening.
There will be action from the diving pool with the women's 3m springboard, and we will also have basketball coverage with the women's shoot-out competition and the men's dunk contest.
In addition, we will bring you the elimination rounds from the men's and women's recurve individual archery.
Monday 15th October
Replays, highlights & live coverage
08:00-02:00 BST - Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
08:00-18:00 BST - BBC Red Button
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
