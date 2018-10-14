Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day nine

Welcome to day nine of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Today's coverage includes the last day of the rugby sevens with the final men's and women's pool games before the gold and bronze medal matches take place in the evening.

There will be action from the diving pool with the women's 3m springboard, and we will also have basketball coverage with the women's shoot-out competition and the men's dunk contest.

In addition, we will bring you the elimination rounds from the men's and women's recurve individual archery.

Monday 15th October

Replays, highlights & live coverage

08:00-02:00 BST - Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

08:00-18:00 BST - BBC Red Button