Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day eight
Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day Eight - Replays & Live from BBC Sport
Play video Day Eight - Replays & Live from BBC Sport
Play video Day Eight - Extra Coverage from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- Basketball 3x3: Women's preliminary round - Czech Republic v Estonia and Spain v Australia; Men's preliminary round - Kazakhstan v Italy and Kyrgyzstan v Belgium (14:00 BST)
- Rugby sevens: Women's pool matches - New Zealand v France, Canada v Colombia and Tunisia v Kazakhstan; Men's pool matches - South Africa v USA and Argentina v France (16:00)
- Athletics: Including Men's and Women's 400m and discus; Men's high jump; Women's 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump and pole vault (18:00)
- Diving: Men's 3m springboard (22:00)
- Content produced by The Olympic Channel
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Day eight coverage
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Welcome to day eight of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today's coverage sees the first medals awarded in the athletics, with gold up for grabs in the men's and women's 400m and discus, the women's 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump and pole vault and the men's high jump.
Day two of the rugby sevens sees more action from the men and women's preliminary stages and there is coverage of the last pool matches in the basketball 3x3, which will make its full Olympic debut at Tokyo 2022.
We will also have coverage from the diving pool with the men's 3m springboard competition.
Sunday 14th October
Replays, highlights & live coverage
08:00-02:00 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Inspired to take up sport? Let Get Inspired help you!
Has the Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?
You can find out how to get involved in different sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.
Struggling to work out which sport is for you?
Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too.Take their quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
How much do you know about the Youth Olympic Games?
Which two sports will feature for the first time? Who is the mascot for the 2018 Games?
Our colleagues at CBBC have put a quiz together for you to test your knowledge on the games, which you try here.