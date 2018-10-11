Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day six

Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Replay - Futsal: Men's first round - Brazil v Costa Rica
  2. Swimming: Men's 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly heats; Women's 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle heats; Mixed 4x100m relay heats (14:00 BST)
  3. Badminton: Men & women's singles bronze medal matches (15:30); Gold medal matches (17:30)
  4. GB's Chris Grimley & Grace King in relay team medal match
  5. Basketball 3x3: Women's preliminaries - Andorra v Venezuela (16:40); Men's preliminaries - Andorra v Venezuela (17:00)
  6. Athletics replay: including men & women's 100m, 1500m, shot put heats; Men's long jump & women's high jump heats (19:00)
  7. Swimming: including Women's 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke; Men's 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke; Mixed 4x100m medley relay final (22:00)
  8. Content produced by The Olympic Channel