Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day five

The Youth Olympics has gained a reputation for being a test bed for potential full Olympic sports and there are new events on show in Buenos Aires.

Badminton Relay (7-12 Oct): This 'keepy-uppy' event could be a fun way of ending each evening, and medals are available in this team event.

3x3 Basketball (7-17): Sometimes called streetball, 3x3 is claimed to be the world's most popular urban team sport, A Youth Olympics staple since 2010, it will debut at full Olympic level in Tokyo.

Basketball has been an Olympic sport since 1936 and the 3x3 urban version makes its debut in 2020

Beach handball (8-13): It sounds like handball's answer to beach volleyball, and that's basically what it is. A new event.

Futsal (7-13): Credited with developing the skills of Messi and Ronaldo, futsal makes its debut at the Youth Olympics. Can it reach full Olympic level?

Hockey Fives (7-14): Smaller teams and a smaller playing area - think Rugby Sevens with a stick.

Karate (17-18): Included in the 2020 Olympic programme and making its debut here in six men's and women's weight categories.

Kiteboarding (7-13): Windsurfing has been in the YOGs since 2010 and the latest sailing variant makes its debut in Argentina.

Sport Climbing (7-10): This was introduced as a demonstration sport in 2014 and becomes a full Olympic sport in Tokyo.