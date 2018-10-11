Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day five
- Swimming Heats: Women's - 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly; Men's - 800m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke (14:00)
- Cycling: Mixed BMX freestyle park - men's and women's small and big finals (15:30)
- Basketball 3x3: Men's preliminaries - Estonia v Russian Federation (17:30)
- Athletics: Heats featuring men's and women's 400m hurdles, women's 800m,, 100m hurdles (18:30)
- Breaking - Mixed team bronze and gold medal battles (21:30)
- Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual all-around final (22:55)
New sports to watch out for
The Youth Olympics has gained a reputation for being a test bed for potential full Olympic sports and there are new events on show in Buenos Aires.
Badminton Relay (7-12 Oct): This 'keepy-uppy' event could be a fun way of ending each evening, and medals are available in this team event.
3x3 Basketball (7-17): Sometimes called streetball, 3x3 is claimed to be the world's most popular urban team sport, A Youth Olympics staple since 2010, it will debut at full Olympic level in Tokyo.
Beach handball (8-13): It sounds like handball's answer to beach volleyball, and that's basically what it is. A new event.
Futsal (7-13): Credited with developing the skills of Messi and Ronaldo, futsal makes its debut at the Youth Olympics. Can it reach full Olympic level?
Hockey Fives (7-14): Smaller teams and a smaller playing area - think Rugby Sevens with a stick.
Karate (17-18): Included in the 2020 Olympic programme and making its debut here in six men's and women's weight categories.
Kiteboarding (7-13): Windsurfing has been in the YOGs since 2010 and the latest sailing variant makes its debut in Argentina.
Sport Climbing (7-10): This was introduced as a demonstration sport in 2014 and becomes a full Olympic sport in Tokyo.
