Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day three

  1. Basketball: Men's and women's preliminary round matches (13:00 BST, 15:30 & 17:15)
  2. Swimming: Women's 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke & 200m backstroke heats, men's 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle heats (14:20)
  3. Sport Climbing: Women's combined bouldering final (16:00)
  4. Taekwondo: Women's -55kg, men's -63kg round of 16 matches (18:00)
  5. Fencing: Men's foil individual & women's sabre individual (20:45)
