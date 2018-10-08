Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day three
Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day Three - Replays & Live from BBC Sport
Play video Day Three - Extra Coverage from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- Basketball: Men's and women's preliminary round matches (13:00 BST, 15:30 & 17:15)
- Swimming: Women's 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke & 200m backstroke heats, men's 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle heats (14:20)
- Sport Climbing: Women's combined bouldering final (16:00)
- Taekwondo: Women's -55kg, men's -63kg round of 16 matches (18:00)
- Fencing: Men's foil individual & women's sabre individual (20:45)
- Content produced by The Olympic Channel