Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day one

Welcome to day one of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Today’s coverage includes a first look at the 3x3 basketball event ahead of its inclusion at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The men’s preliminary round kicks off the action from 13:00 BST. You can also follow 'Dancesport' - essentially breakdancing - futsal, beach handball and roller speed-skating will also be shown and could be considered for future senior Games.

Gold medals will be on offer straightaway on day one, including in the swimming pool with the men's 400m freestyle, women's 200m individual medley and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay finals taking place, plus a first medal opportunity in the weightlifting when the men’s 56kg event gets underway later this evening.

Sunday 7th October

