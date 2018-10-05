Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day one
Summary
- Basketball 3x3: Men's preliminary round
- Roller Speed Skating: Women's and men's combined semi-final heats
- Sport Climbing: Women's combined bouldering qualification
- Swimming: Men's 400m freestyle, women's 200m individual medley & mixed 4x100m freestyle relay finals
- Weightlifting: Men's 56kg gold medal event
- Women's futsal first round matches and girls' breaking preliminaries also taking place
- Coverage provided by Olympic Channel
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Day one coverage
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Welcome to day one of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today’s coverage includes a first look at the 3x3 basketball event ahead of its inclusion at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The men’s preliminary round kicks off the action from 13:00 BST. You can also follow 'Dancesport' - essentially breakdancing - futsal, beach handball and roller speed-skating will also be shown and could be considered for future senior Games.
Gold medals will be on offer straightaway on day one, including in the swimming pool with the men's 400m freestyle, women's 200m individual medley and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay finals taking place, plus a first medal opportunity in the weightlifting when the men’s 56kg event gets underway later this evening.
Sunday 7th October
Replays & Live Coverage
08:00-02:00 BST - Connected TVs, iPlayer BBC Sport website and app (13:00-02:00 BST, BBC Red Button)
Team GB: Ones to watch across the Youth Olympic Games
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
A look at team GB's future stars as they head to Buenos Aires for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.Read more
