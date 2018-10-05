Watch: Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will kick start 12 days of competition
BBC Coverage
23:50-01:35 - Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport app and website
The Olympic venues

From Athens to Buenos Aires...
The Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony
The opening ceremony will kick start 12 days of competition with 3,998 young athletes set to compete in over 240 events in 32 sports.
In a modern Olympic first, the ceremony will take place on the city streets rather than inside a stadium. Thousands of spectators are expected to line Avenida 9 Julio that leads to the Buenos Aires Obelisk, the centre of the evening celebrations.
Over 350 performers will welcome junior athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the globe.
BBC Coverage
23:50-01:35 - Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport app and website
The Olympic venues
While almost half of the 32 sports will take place at the Youth Olympic Park, other events are being spread around Buenos Aires in specially created sporting areas. For example tennis and triathlon spectators will head to the Green Park whilst archery and futsal take place in the Tecnopolis Park.
The Urban Park in the east of the city will be home to some of the newer Olympic events.
It will host 3v3 basketball, sport climbing and see an Olympic debut for breaking - competitive break dancing.
From Athens to Buenos Aires...
As with any Olympic opening ceremony, all eyes will be on the lighting of the Olympic flame.
A 60 day, 14,000km, journey across Argentina will end in Buenos Aires officially opening the games. The flame was lit in Athens in July and has since stopped at the southernmost city in the world, Ushuaia, and even been passed between surfboarding torchbearers.
To represent the fact the 2018 games will feature exactly the same number of male and female athletes, organisers have said that a man and a woman have been chosen to light the torch together.