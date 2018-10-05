Watch: Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will kick start 12 days of competition with 3,998 young athletes set to compete in over 240 events in 32 sports.

In a modern Olympic first, the ceremony will take place on the city streets rather than inside a stadium. Thousands of spectators are expected to line Avenida 9 Julio that leads to the Buenos Aires Obelisk, the centre of the evening celebrations.

Over 350 performers will welcome junior athletes between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the globe.

BBC Coverage

23:50-01:35 - Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport app and website