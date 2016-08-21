Relive Farah's 5,000m gold run

Where better to finish tonight than with the [paraphrased] words of the great, late Sid Waddell:
"When Alexander of Macedonia was 33, he cried salt tears because there were no more worlds to conquer. Mo Farah is 33."
Just in case you missed it, here are all four golds from London and Rio in one package.
What's not to like. And with that, we wish you a good night...
Sharp on Semenya
Women's 800m
Lynsey Sharp, who finished sixth in the 800m: "I feel a bit disappointed. I had a lot left at the end but I don't know if that means I ran it right or had too much left. I came through strong at the end, that was good, but we shall see."
On Caster Semenya's dominance:
"I have tried to avoid the issue all year. You can see how emotional it all was. We know how each other feels. It is out of our control and how much we rely on people at the top sorting it out. The public can see how difficult it is with the change of rule but all we can do is give it our best.
"I was coming down the home straight, we were not far away and you can see how close it is. That is encouraging. We will work hard and aim to come back even stronger."
Athletics
On the Caster Semenya issue
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist on BBC TV
I think it should never have come into the public domain. It should have been handled behind closed doors and worked with the powers that be. It is not fair for Caster and not fair for the girls because it allows them to have those sort of reactions because it is in the public domain.
Athletics
Javelin gold for Germany
Thomas Rohler wins javelin gold with the only throw of the final over 90 meters.
'Every athlete's dream'
South Africa's Caster Semenya after winning Olympic gold in the 800m: "It was hard work. After the Olympics I went home, dislocated my knee and was disappointed but I was just patient, worked on my strength and I am happy.
"Last year at the world championships it was not really a plan to win but prepare for future championships. I was not in a good shape. I am quite happy with how I am doing, the chemistry with the coach and the team is fantastic.
"Every athletes dream is to win a medal, especially in the Olympics. I will just have to go back home and see what the future has for me."
Farah gets his gold
Mo Farah delves into his pocket and fishes out his previous gold medal and puts them both on! Doubling up.
Farah gets his gold
His family are in the stands, there aren't too many more as it ticks past 23:30 in Rio, but Mo Farah will feel a whole nation cheering him on.
Gold in the 5,000m in London.
Gold in the 10,000m in London.
Gold in the 10,000m in Rio.
And now GOLD in the 5,000m in Rio!
Athletics
Farah gets his gold
Mo Farah is about to be handed his fourth Olympic gold medal.
Athletics
Women's 800m
Very strong interview from Lynsey Sharp after she finished sixth in the 800m final. She was in tears, she chose her words very, very closely but was not happy with Caster Semenya winning. Or more, her dominance.
Lake disappointed with 10th
Morgan Lake says she was annoyed after finishing 10th with a height of 1.93m in the high jump final.
"It’s bittersweet I think," she said. "It’s weird to think that I’m top 10 in the world and I’m disappointed with it. 1.97m is a height that’s within me and I’m quite annoyed about that.
"But I have to take a step back and think that I’m only 19 and in an Olympic final. I can’t complain."
Taekwondo
Men's over 80kg
Radik Isaev claims Azerbaijan's first gold of the games, defeating Issoufou Abdulrazak of Niger.
Mo's amazing medal story
4 golden 'Mo'-ments
Enjoy an amazing look back at Mo Farah's unprecedented Olympic medal haul.
'Mo works hard and works smart'
Michael Johnson
Four-time Olympic gold medallist athlete on BBC One
Mo Farah has sought out the best he could find to reach his potential. Everyone knew that potential was there. It will have been a difficultlt decision to leave his coach and go to something different but that is what was needed to achieve his potential.
Everyone works hard, but it is also about working smart - finding the things that will really make those marginal gains. Assessing and diagonising what areas can improve.
What else makes Mo special is his race intelligence and ability to show up on the day and deliver the performance he is capable of. He has done that time and time again.
Chelimo back in
Men's 5,000m
Paul Chelimo - kicked out an hour or so ago - is now back in and will get a silver medal.
These judging decisions have been a farce in the last 30 hours or so.
A privilege to watch Mo
Denise Lewis
Olympic heptathlon gold medallist on BBC TV
Over the 5,000 and the 10,000 his rivals cannot do it because that title is taken and it is taken by Mo Farah. The measure of his competitiveness is that at the bell he refused to relinquish the position he wanted.
It has been a privilege to see how he has progressed from that junior athlete who did not quite make it but the decisions he has made over the last few years, to move to America and do what is needed to achieve success. Absolutely committed.
Medal table mathematics
Mo Farah's victory in the men's 5,000 metres takes Great Britain to 27 gold medals in Rio, two ahead of third placed China in the medal table.
By our maths, GB will guarantee themselves an astonishing second place finish in the Olympic medal table if Joe Joyce wins his gold medal bout in the men's super heavyweight boxing competition (Sunday, 19:15 BST).
Even if he does not, China - currently on 25 golds - would require 28 gold medals to usurp Team GB by virtue of Britain having won more silver medals (22 to China's 18), and they only have four events in which to do so.
One of these events is the women's gold medal volleyball final, in which China are currently trailing Serbia one set to zero.
However, in the event that China wins volleyball gold, they would still need an almost improbable and unprecedented sequence of results in which they:
Win men's marathon gold (no male Chinese athlete has ever won an Olympic medal before)
Win men's freestyle -86kg wrestling gold
And win men's cross country mountain biking gold.
In other words, put a beverage of your choosing in the fridge because it's [probably] not going to happen and Britain will almost certainly secure yet more history in Brazil.
'He does not believe he will be beaten'
Farah wins gold
Paula Radcliffe
Women's marathon world record holder on BBC TV
Mo does not believe he will be beaten. He sees no reason why he can't be competitive in every race he competes in.
Unique Mo
Farah wins gold
Brendan Foster
Olympic medallist and BBC athletics commentator on BBC One
The most exciting thing for me is we have never had a British athlete win four gold medals, we will never see that again. That was one of the greatest moments in British sport.
He controlled that race tonight. They all came at him but he just holds them off. His racing brain is fantastic. His competitiveness is something we will never see the like of again. We will never see anyone like him again.
I will be very surprised if we see him on the Olympic stage again. I think that was his Olympic farewell. If you keep going and going you will eventually get beaten.
Mo's nine global titles