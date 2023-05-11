Live
Watch: North West 200 - Thursday practice
Andy Gray
Weather watch
Glenn Irwin focused on recovery after 'scary' issues
An unwell Glenn Irwin says his Ducati was plagued by instability in the opening North West 200 practice session, calling his Superbike "unrideable" at high speed.
Irwin was eighth, some 8.4 seconds down on Michael Dunlop's fastest lap.
The 33-year-old added being unwell was not a factor in the result and he won in the British Superbikes at Oulton Park feeling under the weather.
"It was actually quite scary and it wasn't an enjoyable ride," Irwin said.
"We had major stability problems. I couldn't go from A to B and couldn't stay on the throttle. If it continues like that we won't feature in the race on Saturday at all."
Dunlop sets Superbike pace
Michael Dunlop set the fastest time in the opening Superbike qualifying session for the North West 200.
Dunlop, searching for his first win since 2016, was ahead of Alastair Seeley and Lee Johnston, while Glenn Irwin was only eighth.
Seeley was the fastest man in the Supersport session while Richard Cooper set blistering pace in the Supertwins.
Record wins holder Seeley was fastest in the Superstock class, which rounded out a red flag-free opening day.
A second round of qualifying sessions will take place on this morning before the opening three races - Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin - take place later this evening.
Back for more
Here we go again!
We're back for more North West 200 coverage and it's a big day for coverage as we have four practice sessions before three races tonight.
Michael Dunlop and Alastair Seeley impressed in Tuesday's opening session and both will be gunning for pole position today.
We're starting with the Supertwins and, after a few showers, we're looking good to go on the north coast.