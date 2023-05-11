Watch: North West 200 - Thursday practice

An unwell Glenn Irwin says his Ducati was plagued by instability in the opening North West 200 practice session, calling his Superbike "unrideable" at high speed.

Irwin was eighth, some 8.4 seconds down on Michael Dunlop's fastest lap.

The 33-year-old added being unwell was not a factor in the result and he won in the British Superbikes at Oulton Park feeling under the weather.

"It was actually quite scary and it wasn't an enjoyable ride," Irwin said.

"We had major stability problems. I couldn't go from A to B and couldn't stay on the throttle. If it continues like that we won't feature in the race on Saturday at all."