Watch: North West 200 Saturday racing - stream, live text and radio

Bikes fans rejoice, the North West 200 is back. The north coast, eerily quiet without the gentle hum that soon becomes an almighty roar, is once again awash with colour, fans and a fully functioning paddock.
Further reason to celebrate: the weather looks good. According to the forecast (see how I've distance myself from this prediction) there is no rain scheduled.
Of course this wasn't the case on a murky Thursday night when only two of the scheduled three races got away.
Fear not though, you won't be getting short changed. Organisers have decided that Thursday's Supertwin race will run today, meaning we now have six races.
Catch up with all of Thursday's action now by tuning in to the live stream at the top of the this page and marvel at the Wee Wizard's big achievements, then it's straight into today's action.
Joel Taggart, Michael McNamee, Liam Beckett and the rest of the BBC Radio Ulster crew are live from 09:45, and you can listen to that at the top of this page as well.
Michael Morrow
Seeley wants 34
You could forgive Alastair Seeley for struggling for motivation having won 26 (TWENTY SIX) times around the Triangle circuit. But motivation is not something the Wee Wizard struggles with.
Having won both of Thursday's races the man sporting race number 34 is targeting... 34 race wins.
You wouldn't bet against it, would you?
Have a read of what Seeley made of events on Thursday.
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI at the North West 200
It's been a long three years but we're finally ready for the big race day at the North West 200.
If you're coming up pack the sun cream and bring a hat, it's glorious on the north coast (which is great because we've just about dried out from Saturday).
Six races await, starting with Thursday's delayed Supertwins race around 10am before the big feature Superbike race to round out the racing.
Here's hoping for a fast, fun and, most importantly, safe day of racing.
Five becomes six
Just the three years in the waiting then...
All bases covered. Bikes are back.