Irish Premiership - audio, text and in-play clips

As part of their strategic five-year plan, Linfield have announced the launch of a full-time academy.

Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor are a couple of Linfield prospects to go across the water to England in the last year and this should offer more options for some promising talents.

Linfield's website says the academy "is open to the most highly skilled footballers in Northern Ireland age 16-19 who will become full-time football scholars.

"Combining education with training alongside first team players, coaches and the Manager, David Healy, the programme aims to help develop the best young football talent at the club, maintaining their position at the pinnacle of local football and improving performance and progress at a European level."