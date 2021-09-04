Irish Premiership - audio, text and in-play clips

As part of their strategic five-year plan, Linfield have announced the launch of a full-time academy.
Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor are a couple of Linfield prospects to go across the water to England in the last year and this should offer more options for some promising talents.
Linfield's website says the academy "is open to the most highly skilled footballers in Northern Ireland age 16-19 who will become full-time football scholars.
"Combining education with training alongside first team players, coaches and the Manager, David Healy, the programme aims to help develop the best young football talent at the club, maintaining their position at the pinnacle of local football and improving performance and progress at a European level."
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan (17:00 BST)
As well as Irish Premiership action, there's also the international window with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland both in action this weekend.
The Republic, fresh from their Ronaldo-inflicted heartbreak on Wednesday, are first up later this evening when they take on Azerbaijan.
Players able to 'dedicate more to Linfield' - Mulgrew
Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew is the guest in the Sportsound studio today, and he has been chatting to Michael McNamee about Linfield's transition to a full-time model.
"From a personal point of view, I've thoroughly enjoyed it," said Mulgrew.
"I think with ourselves, Larne and Glentoran with the full-time models, we think it's the best way forward.
"It's going to make them stronger and every club has to look after themselves. We have decided to do it - the club has issued a five-year plan.
"From our perspective, we had players that were working 9-5 jobs but now they're able to dedicate their life more to Linfield to make them better footballers.
"I know I still feel fit and can contribute a lot. At my age, you have to have that bit of luck with injuries, thankfully I've avoided long-term injuries over the years so I can keep going for another few years anyway."
Team news
Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon
Just two games into the new campaign and already Warrenpoint Town have experienced ups and downs with the euphoria of an opening weekend win over Ballymena United tempered somewhat by a midweek reverse at Carrick Rangers.
Manager Barry Gray makes two changes from the defeat in east Antrim with Jonathan Leddy and Daniel Byrne replacing Alan O’Sullivan and Stephen Dunne, who each have to settle for a place on the bench.
Glenavon, fresh after no midweek exertions, also make two changes from the side which started the mid-Ulster ‘derby’ draw with Portadown.
Veteran striker Andy Waterworth makes his full debut in place of Danny Purkis, while Andy Hall is preferred to Kyle Beggs on the wing.
"It allows us to play players in the squad who don't always get game time," explained Baraclough.
Team news
Carrick Rangers v Coleraine
Carrick, buoyed by Stuart King's first win in charge in midweek, make two changes from that success against Warrenpoint Town.
Goalkeeper Neil Shields, signed on loan from Crusaders during the week, replaces the injured Aaron Hogg between the posts, while Ewan Kelly comes in for Alex Gawne, who is unable to face his parent club while on loan from the Showgrounds.
Coleraine, coming off back-to-back defeats in their opening two games, opt for experience with Eoin Bradley and Josh Carson replacing Aaron Jarvis and Evan Tweed from the side that lost at Cliftonville on Tuesday night.
Carrick Rangers: Shields, Glendinning, Surgenor, Ervin, Tilney, McMullan, D Kelly, McMullan, Anderson, E Kelly, Nixon, McGuckian.
Linfield launch full-time academy
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan (17:00 BST)
As well as Irish Premiership action, there's also the international window with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland both in action this weekend.
The Republic, fresh from their Ronaldo-inflicted heartbreak on Wednesday, are first up later this evening when they take on Azerbaijan.
Portadown v Larne
Portadown are searching for a first win of the campaign and manager Matthew Tipton brings in Nathan Kerr, Oisin Conaty and Adam Salley to face the Inver men.
Larne boss Tiernan Lynch shakes it up with Albert Watson, Andrew Mitchell, Lee Lynch, Ben Doherty and Ronan Hale coming into the line-up.
Portadown: Doherty, Mccallum, Jackson, Kerr, Hall, Conaty, McLeod, Teggart, Salley, Croskery, Conis (capt).
Subs: Barr, Finnegan, Tipton, Warde, Jordan.
Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Watson (capt), Bolger, Jarvis, Mitchell, Randall, Lynch, Doherty, Hale, Nasseri.
Subs: Argyrides, Oluwa, Scott, Donnelly, Greer, Adair, Aretzis.
Estonia v Northern Ireland (Sunday, 17:00 BST)
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is set to give several of his less experienced players a chance to impress in Sunday's friendly against Estonia.
With a key World Cup qualifying game to come against Switzerland in Belfast on Wednesday, the NI boss will rest many of his regular frontline starters.
NI beat Lithaunia 4-1 on Thursday to secure a first win in Group C.
Cliftonville v Glentoran
This one should be tasty - the current leaders against one of the favourites for the title.
For Cliftonville, who have two wins from two, the headline news is new recruit Colin Coates has to settle for a place on the bench.
Jamie McDonagh, who spent last year with the Glens, and Chris Gallagher start against their former club.
Glentoran didn't play on Tuesday due to international call-ups and will be looking to move level on points with the Reds.
Aaron McCarey, Jay Donnelly and Rory Donnelly are three former Reds who will be looking to haunt their former side as they return to Solitude.
However there is no return to north Belfast for Conor McMenamin, who misses out on the squad altogether.
Cliftonville: Dunne, Ives, Harney, Addis, C Curran, Hale, McDonagh, Doherty, Gallagher, R Curran, Gormley.
Subs: Breen, Foster, Lowe, Casey, Turner, Coates, Scannell.
Glentoran: McCarey, Kane, McClean, McCullough, Marshall, Burns, McCartan, Plum, McDaid, R Donnelly, J Donnelly.
Subs: Glendinning, Mitchell, Smith, Clucas, Marron, O'Connor, Bigirimana.
Reds set early pace
Early days I know but it's always good to see your team at the top of the table and Cliftonville hold that honour after two victories from two games.
The Reds host a Glentoran side which won its only game of the campaign so something has to give at Solitude.
Larne impressed in defeating Coleraine in their opener and Tiernan Lynch's side travel to take on Portadown.
It's a trip to Carrick Rangers for the Bannsiders, who are already in need of three points with two defeats on the board and sitting rock bottom.
Warrenpoint Town's meeting with Glenavon at Milltown completes what is a depleted programme of matches because of international call-ups.
There's plenty of action and entertainment on the way so stick around.