Listen: Fermanagh v Down

Cavan's somewhat laboured victory over Antrim on Saturday left only one Ulster Football semi-final spot up for grabs and that will be decided in today's Brewster Park battle between Fermanagh and Down.

The sides had contrasting league fortunes with the Covid-hit Ernemen suffering relegation to Division Three and Down moving in the opposite direction to Division Two - with a little help from a walkover against Leitrim.

On paper, Down look to have the breeze but BBC Sport NI Championship pundit Peter Canavan told us on Friday that he "wouldn't be surprised if this game ends up going to penalties".

As ever, we have matters covered on all platforms today with Mark Sidebottom hosting our TV coverage from 13:15 GMT on BBC Two and the Radio Ulster Medium Wave broadcast beginning 10 minutes earlier.

You'll find the Radio Ulster commentary above but we'll be delighted if you stay with our text updates here as well.