Listen: GAA Football League

What could have been an equally exciting battle for Ulster counties in Division Three has ended up in a bit of whimper with Down already guaranteed promotion alongside Cork after Longford gave the Rebel County a walkover in today's scheduled game.

Remember that followed Down been given the points in last weekend's scheduled contest with Leitrim after the Connacht county were unable to travel to Newry for Covid-19 reasons.

Even if Down lose to already-relegated Louth in Dundalk and Derry draw level with them on nine points by winning in Tullamore, the Mournemen's narrow victory over the Oak Leafers in round two means they will be promoted on the head-to-head.

Orla Bannon is reporting from Dundalk with Robbie Irwin our man in Tullamore.