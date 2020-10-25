Listen: GAA Football League

What could have been an equally exciting battle for Ulster counties in Division Three has ended up in a bit of whimper with Down already guaranteed promotion alongside Cork after Longford gave the Rebel County a walkover in today's scheduled game.
Remember that followed Down been given the points in last weekend's scheduled contest with Leitrim after the Connacht county were unable to travel to Newry for Covid-19 reasons.
Even if Down lose to already-relegated Louth in Dundalk and Derry draw level with them on nine points by winning in Tullamore, the Mournemen's narrow victory over the Oak Leafers in round two means they will be promoted on the head-to-head.
Orla Bannon is reporting from Dundalk with Robbie Irwin our man in Tullamore.
Football League reaches its end games
Tyrone and Monaghan battle to avoid drop
So after Saturday's exciting action got us firmly focused back on the pitch after a Covid-dominated week, with apologies to Antrim hurlers, today is all about the battle to avoid relegation from Division One of the Football League as Tyrone and Monaghan face a nervy afternoon.
Thomas Niblock is in the BBC Radio Ulster with Tyrone's star Cathal McShane who no doubt will be particularly interested in the battle in Castlebar with the Red Hands needing to avoid defeat to be certain of staying up.
That may prove no easy task after Mayo's stunning demolition of Galway a week ago.
A Mayo victory and a Monaghan win over already-relegated Meath at Clones will see the Red Hands joining the Royal County in Division Two next year.
But there are other permutations. The Reds Hands will survive even if they lose at MacHale Park if Monaghan are beaten by Meath.
In turn, Monaghan will escape even if they lose at home if Tyrone win in Castlebar.
It's a little complicated.
Mike Finnerty and former Mayo star John Casey are on duty for us in Castlebar with Mark Sidebottom and Paul Finlay our men in Clones.
