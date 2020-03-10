Live

Latest: How Coronavirus is affecting Irish sport

  1. Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on sport

    List of events affected by outbreak grows

    The list of sporting events in Northern Ireland and beyond affected by the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow by the hour.

    Within the last hour, the Six Nations confirmed that this weekend's games involving Ireland's women and the under-20s are also now off. That followed Monday's announcement of the postponement of the men's game in Paris.

    Read more: Here

    Caroline Boujard makes a break for France in last year's Women's Six Nations match at Energia Park
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Ireland's women were scheduled to face their French counterparts in Lille on Sunday
