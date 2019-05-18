Watch: North West 200 - Saturday racing

The unwelcome rain may have made an appearance this morning, but it certainly hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of the race fans.

They've been lining the grandstands, fields, hedges and caravan parks since the crack of dawn. You name it, they'll find a way to watch today's racing.

After a damp start, it started tipping down around an hour before roads closed, which is obviously far from ideal with no wet running so far this week. The forecast is for things to improve later on, so fingers crossed.

The Supersport bikes are due onto the grid when we eventually get underway, and if it is half as good as Thursday's race we are in for a treat.

A double for Lee Johnston? Revenge for Alastair Seeley? A maiden win for Dean Harrison, James Hillier or Paul Jordan? This should start the day off rightly!