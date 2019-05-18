Watch: North West 200 - Saturday racing

The first race of the day will be the six-lap Supersport.
Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston won this class on Thursday evening - his fourth career North West victory and first since 2015.
The conditions may not be ideal - but the brollies have come down and the racing is set to commence shortly.
Quote Message: The situation is unfortunate, but we have to accept it and do the best we can. The forecast says there will be a window of dry weather for an hour or hour and a half and then there is expected to be rain for the rest of the afternoon. The schedule remains as it is. The problem is the riders have not had any wet practice all week, so we are giving them two laps and then they can make any adjustments before a final sighting lap. from Mervyn Whyte Race director
Our video has been showing some of Thursday's highlights - but the live action is coming up.
Damp start won't put off fans
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI at the NW200
The unwelcome rain may have made an appearance this morning,
but it certainly hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of the race fans.
They've been lining the grandstands, fields, hedges and
caravan parks since the crack of dawn. You name it, they'll find a way to watch
today's racing.
After a damp start, it started tipping down around an hour
before roads closed, which is obviously far from ideal with no wet running so
far this week. The forecast is for things to improve later on, so fingers crossed.
The Supersport bikes are due onto the grid when we
eventually get underway, and if it is half as good as Thursday's race we are in for
a treat.
A double for Lee Johnston? Revenge for Alastair Seeley? A
maiden win for Dean Harrison, James Hillier or Paul Jordan? This should start
the day off rightly!
By Michael Morrow
Richard Petrie
BBC Sport NI at the NW200
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI at the NW200
