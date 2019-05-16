As it happened: Thursday's racing at the North West 200
Summary
- Three races on Thursday night
- Supersport (six laps) - Lee Johnston wins as Seeley crashes out
- Superstock (six) - Peter Hickman cruises to victory
- Supertwin (four) - Stefano Bonetti becomes Italy's first ever winner at the North West 200
By Michael Morrow
All times stated are UK
See you Saturday?
Well what a way to end Thursday's racing on the north coast.
Of course there is full uninterrupted coverage across radio, online and the red button on Saturday for the bumper day of racing.
Three down, five to go and we can only hope that the weather is every bit as good then as it was tonight.
A reminder of your winners today:
Supersport: Lee Johnston
Superstock: Peter Hickman
Supertwin: Stefano Bonetti
Hopefully you have enjoyed the coverage tonight and we'll see you again in less than 48 hours!
Podium singing
I'll bet handsomely that the tannoy operator didn't think they'd have to go searching for the Italian national anthem today.
Great scenes from his jubliant team as Bonetti takes the top step. What a great moment this is for those who have travelled with him, chests out as they sing along.
An emotional looking Bonetti taking really deep breaths as he holds in the tears.
Sport, eh?
An Italian job
Bonetti is the first Italian winner at the North West 200, amazing!
No sponsorship and 14 years after his first appearance at the race, the 42-year-old has a brilliant win.
Bonetti wins Supertwin Race One
Juniper chicane to navigate, is it Coward's last chance to get him?
Bonetti has done it, he holds off Coward and takes a memorable win!
Certainly the least likely of the three races today but what a fantastic ride from the Italian.
Michael Rutter takes third.
Heading for a nail-biting finish
Bonetti, in case you were wondering, is from Bergamo and was right in control here but here comes Jamie Coward!
He gets to Bonetti just before the roundabout and takes charge, but on the straight Coward is no match for the Patton as Bonetti comes again and moves into first. Half a lap to go!
Bonetti taking charge
Bonetti with a lead of nearly two seconds and looking good, far enough ahead that he doesn't have to worry about Derek McGee getting a slipstream behind him.
McGee is forced to take the slip road where McWilliams fell after going close with Jamie Coward, McGee is handed a 10 second penalty which moves him down to sixth and puts Michael Rutter into third.
All this serves to hand Bonetti an even greater advantage. He was fifth on the grid at the start, will he be taking a huge win here?
Bonetti in control as McWilliams is off
Italy's Stefano Bonetti is in second and looking good, content to sit on McWilliams' tail before effortlessly moving into first.
On his Patton he is looking excellent and dares to take a look back which nearly costs him but he continues.
AND MCWILLIAMS IS OFF. He tries to cut through the grass and is, in truth, very lucky not to run straight into the other bikes clustered together as he loses all grip and comes off. Thankfully he doesn't and appears ok, if a little annoyed at himself.
McWilliams hits the front
Derek McGee starts brilliantly to get beyond Coward before York corner.
Michael Rutter sits in third briefly and then is overtaken by fan favourite Jeremy McWilliams.
As issue for Glenn Irwin straight off the line, he's nowhere near the front men. Coward and McWilliams go shoulder-to-shoulder before catching up with McGee.
Then McGee and Coward touch! Thankfully neither go down then McGee misses a gear coming towards Metropole and McWilliams leads.
Supertwins get going
Rightio, the Supertwins are good to go.
Jamie Coward to lead us off, who's your money on for this one?
Hickman storms to Superstock win
He made it look easy, didn't he?
Supertwins qualifying results
And now we turn our attention to the four lap Supertwins. The final race in the Thursday night session up on the north coast.
Jamie Coward will lead the way ahead of Michael Rutter, who is seeking his 15th North West win.
From Austria with love
And greetings to you too.
Let us know where you're watching from!
Superstock Top 10
Cool as a cucumber from Hickman, Glenn Irwin with a nice second in his first Superstock race.
He'll be back for the Supertwins, which is the last of our Thursday races.
Winner praises ' fantastic bike'
Hickman wins Superstock Race One
Great stuff from Peter Hickman who takes Superstock Race One for a second consecutive year.
He had to battle his way back in front in the opening lap but after that he was imperious and untroubled en route to victory. Glenn Irwin takes second, a task made a whole lot easier after Dean Harrison came off.
Michael Dunlop is on the podium with a third place finish.
Hickman on his way
It must be frustrating for Glenn Irwin as he is just occasionally getting a glimpse of Peter Hickman but can't get close to him.
A 3.2 second lead for Hickman as he begins his last lap. He'll get his second win if he just keeps it all together here.
Harrison off
Dean Harrison is off at University. He loses the front and the bike just slides out from underneath him.
He is fine and walking away, but a shame for this race as he was in a great battle with Glenn Irwin, who now sets his sights on Mr Hickman in first.
The battle for second
Harrison and Irwin now side by side at University and it's Harrison who has the inside but Irwin isn't third for long as he slipstreams his way back ahead of the Englishman.
This battle for second is playing right in the hands of Peter Hickman who continues to stretch out his lead in front. With two to go, he's looking good to double his North West 200 wins. He's nearly a second per lap faster at the moment.
The leader is looking good
Irwin can't get past Harrison at the moment and as those two continue to battle, Peter Hickman just keeps his eyes on the open road in front of him.
Irwin eventually is past but as we get to the roundabout Hickman has got himself a handy little cushion as we reach the halfway stage of the Superstocks.
Along the coast road they go and it's lovely, smooth stuff from Hickman. 2.4 second is his lead.
Hickman going well
Hillier runs wide and drops away from the front pack. Hickman leads and continues to show the express pace he displayed in qualifying while Harrison and Irwin jostle for position just behind.
Hickman manages to create a bit of a gap now with Irwin stuck behind Harrison as we cross the line again. 1.2 second the gap between first and second.